Listen for a double play! Once you hear the second Martina Mcbride song, start dialing and you could be the winner of 2 tickets to Martina McBride!!. The Martina McBride concert scheduled for the Orpheum Theatre has been rescheduled to January 13, 2022. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored for the new date. If you are unable to attend the new date, refund requests expire June 7, 2021. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO