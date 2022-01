Claroty recently announced it raised $400 million in Series E funding. These are the details. Claroty recently announced the next step forward in its mission to secure cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments – the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT) – by raising $400 million in Series E funding and entering an agreement to buy Medigate, a leading healthcare IoT security company. This funding round brings the company’s total funding to $635 million, making it the most well-funded cybersecurity company in the industrial (OT), healthcare (IoMT), and enterprise IoT sectors.

