A Record 4.5 Million Americans Quit Their Jobs In November

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) – A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more...

Missing Work Due To COVID? No Unemployment Pay For You

Many people have been missing work over the last month due to COVID-19. Even though the CDC has revised their guidance for returning to work, cutting it down to 5 days (or even allowing some to work while positive), people are still having to miss time. Unlike the early days of the pandemic, those people won't be getting unemployment assistance for missing that pay.
A Federal Vaccine Mandate Could Worsen Labor Shortages Across Retail

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Friday to determine if the Biden administration can enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers as well as a vaccine mandate for most healthcare workers. If held up, the rule would require companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or weekly tests across all staff. According to surveys and experts, a federal vaccine mandate could exacerbate existing labor shortages across the industry for retailers who already have a shrinking pool of talent to choose from. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November at a rate of 3%. In retail, about...
This key jobs report for December just dwarfed expectations

A closely watched barometer for the job market offered a happy surprise for the new year: The ADP Employment Report was doubly as strong as expected in December. Economists had predicted 400,000 private sector jobs were added last month, but the report came in at a whopping 807,000. It was...
207,000 U.S. workers file new unemployment claims

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A little more than 200,000 U.S. workers have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said Thursday in its weekly report. The jobless assessment said there were 207,000 new claims last week, an increase of about 7,000. Most economists expected around 195,000 new claims. The department...
Job Growth Boomed in December – Inside the ADP Report

Job Growth Boomed in December – Inside the ADP Report. Bottom Line: Inflation was the biggest economic theme of 2021. We all know it, we all lived it. Thankfully the cost of stuff wasn’t the only thing inflating to end the year. According to the ADP Private Sector Jobs Report private sector jobs boomed to end the year. According to the report private employers added 807,000 new jobs in December. The highest total since May and the 2nd best month of job growth of the year. It broke down like this:
Here is the age when many Americans hope to retire

The average age at which Americans hope to stop working is 62. But exactly when people hope to stop working varies by generation. Working longer has certain advantages, particularly with regard to Social Security and Medicare. Many workers look forward to the day when they can retire. A recent survey...
US jobless claims rise by 7,000 to 207,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong.U.S. jobless claims rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week gyrations, rose by nearly 4,800 to just below 205,000. Despite the increases, the numbers show that weekly claims are below the 220,000 typical before the pandemic struck the U.S. economy in March 2020.The highly transmissable omicron variant so far does not appear to have triggered significant layoffs.Altogether, nearly 1.8 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment aid the...
Millions Have Quit Their Jobs During The ‘Great Resignation’; But Where Are The Workers Going?

Originally published Jan. 4, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A record number of American workers have joined the “Great Resignation.” According to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November. Many of them work in the hospitality or health care industries. During the same month, 6.7 million people were hired. So where are the workers going? WCCO’s Jeff Wagner learned remaining unemployed is rarely the end goal. After years in the restaurant industry, Colette Graack left her duties in the food prep line in June 2021 in exchange for a deeper role as...
