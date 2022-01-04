The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Friday to determine if the Biden administration can enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers as well as a vaccine mandate for most healthcare workers. If held up, the rule would require companies with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccinations or weekly tests across all staff. According to surveys and experts, a federal vaccine mandate could exacerbate existing labor shortages across the industry for retailers who already have a shrinking pool of talent to choose from. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November at a rate of 3%. In retail, about...

RETAIL ・ 7 HOURS AGO