Celebrities woke up on Christmas morning with stockings filled & celebrations to be had! See how Jessica Biel & more stars are celebrating the holiday!. Merry Christmas to all! Celebrities are taking to social media to share photos of themselves celebrating Christmas around the world. For many, it is their first Christmas with a child, like Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara who shared sweet photos kissing their little one Riley in matching PJs. For others, like Tracee Ellis Ross, it’s a white Christmas in the snow! See what the celebs are doing to celebrate Christmas 2021!

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO