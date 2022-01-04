ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers explains his viral exchange with Mike Tomlin

By Alex Reimer
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFU4u_0dcT1EJd00

It was the wink that sent Steelers fans into a fantastical tizzy. When the Steelers faced the Packers earlier this season, Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers shared a mutual nod of respect . The brief exchange prompted weeks of speculation that Rodgers, who publicly blasted the Packers last summer, would force his way to Pittsburgh next season so he could become Roethlisberger’s heir apparent.

On Monday, Rodgers was a guest on the ManningCast for Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game, and explained his side of the story. The Packers’ QB claims the moment was just some gamesmanship between two competitors.

“I was trying to catch him with 12 [players] on the field and he was over there shaking his head at me, like no-no-no not today,” Rodgers said. “I love Mike Tomlin and he’s been around for a long time. We played him in the Super Bowl and I have a ton of respect for him.”

Rodgers also handed out generous praise to Packer head coach Matt LaFleur, who just became the winningest NFL head coach in history over his first three seasons. Overall, Rodgers spoke glowingly about the Packers organization, leading one to believe it’s no longer a foregone conclusion he’ll look to force his way out of Green Bay this offseason.

But then again, maybe another playoff shortcoming will change Rodgers’ mind. The all-time great certainly has an appreciation for Roethlisberger, with whom he faced off in Super Bowl XLV.

"Ben, love watching him play," Rodgers said. "As much as we’re known for trailblazers for different things in the league, you know Ben and the no-huddle for so many years, especially I think about that Arizona Super Bowl where he took the team down for the game-winning score, that’s when he was in his happy place for sure and so much respect for what he’s accomplished in the field. He’s a tough, tough dude."

Rodgers also shared his love for Pittsburgh.

“I’ve been around Pittsburgh people all my life,” Rodgers said. “From Mike McCarthy, Dom Capers, Alex Van Pelt, Luke Getsy. I’ve learned so many words from the Pittsburghese language man … People from Pittsburgh are really proud of it. You know that toughness, that blue-collar, that grit that those people have. I’ve been around them for a lot of years and I enjoy the heck out of them.”

It would be awfully enjoyable to see Rodgers under center for the Steelers next season. The dream continues, though Rodgers didn’t say much to fulfill our fantasies.

