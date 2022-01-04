Broward County announces four new COVID-19 testing sites as omicron spreads

Broward County is taking action to reduce long wait times at COVID testing sites across the county by opening four new testing sites this week.

On Sunday, a testing site at the Margate Community Redevelopment Agency opened. The site is located at 5701 Margate Blvd. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

On Tuesday, a testing site at the Tamarac Sports Complex opened. The site is located at 9901 NW 77th St. and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Also on Tuesday, a testing site at the Lauderhill Sports Park opened. The park is located at 7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd. Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Starting Thursday, a testing site at the Miramar Youth Enrichment Center will open. The site is located at 7000 Miramar Parkway and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The push to expand testing comes after the state reported over 56,000 new infections on Saturday, down from the record 75,000 cases recorded days earlier.

The sudden spike in cases caused several locations in both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties to hand out free, at-home test kits.

