ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward County announces four new COVID-19 testing sites as omicron spreads

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNNhQ_0dcT1DQu00

Broward County is taking action to reduce long wait times at COVID testing sites across the county by opening four new testing sites this week.

On Sunday, a testing site at the Margate Community Redevelopment Agency opened. The site is located at 5701 Margate Blvd. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

On Tuesday, a testing site at the Tamarac Sports Complex opened. The site is located at 9901 NW 77th St. and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Also on Tuesday, a testing site at the Lauderhill Sports Park opened. The park is located at 7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd. Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Starting Thursday, a testing site at the Miramar Youth Enrichment Center will open. The site is located at 7000 Miramar Parkway and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The push to expand testing comes after the state reported over 56,000 new infections on Saturday, down from the record 75,000 cases recorded days earlier.

The sudden spike in cases caused several locations in both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties to hand out free, at-home test kits.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here . To find vaccination sites, click here . To find at-home test kits, click here .

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County, click here . To find vaccination sites, click here . To find at-home test kits, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tamarac, FL
City
Margate, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Broward County, FL
Health
County
Broward County, FL
City
Oakland Park, FL
City
Lauderhill, FL
Local
Florida Health
Broward County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19 Testing#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy