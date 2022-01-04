Grains mostly higher, livestock lower.

OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is down 6 1/2 cents per bushel, March soybeans are up 4 cents, March KC wheat is down 16 1/4 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 9 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 19 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 89.32 points and February crude oil is up $1.35 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.360 and February gold is up $10.50 per ounce. Funds have been selling wheat much of the day Wednesday, with weakness being led by Minneapolis March, which has fallen to the lowest level since mid-October. Tunisia completed a purchase of 125,000 mt of optional soft wheat for February/March, and likely to be supplied by the EU. Weather is still mostly bullish, but there are some showers forecast for southern Brazil.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO