ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains mostly higher, livestock lower.

The News-Gazette
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for...

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean, Wheat Futures All Lower

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Thursday; soybean futures are 12 to 13 cents lower; wheat futures are 21 cents to 26 cents lower. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday with trade holding above $6.00. There is ag futures weakness Thursday morning and flat spread action with corn holding up the best so far. Ethanol margins are fading with lower ethanol premiums into the new year and demand soft with a large stocks build reporter Wednesday continuing to pressure margins.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Ag Markets Sharply Lower Ahead of Exports

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 15 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 8 3/4 cents. Grain markets are sharply weaker overnight, taking no direction from the stronger energy sector. Minneapolis wheat and soy meal are leading losses overnight. Minneapolis is caught in a liquidation trend while meal is only one day removed from contract highs.
INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is down 6 1/2 cents per bushel, March soybeans are up 4 cents, March KC wheat is down 16 1/4 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 9 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 19 1/2 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 89.32 points and February crude oil is up $1.35 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.360 and February gold is up $10.50 per ounce. Funds have been selling wheat much of the day Wednesday, with weakness being led by Minneapolis March, which has fallen to the lowest level since mid-October. Tunisia completed a purchase of 125,000 mt of optional soft wheat for February/March, and likely to be supplied by the EU. Weather is still mostly bullish, but there are some showers forecast for southern Brazil.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Still Sour About Grain Market’s Rally

Some cash cattle trade has been reported in the South at steady prices, but Northern cattle are trading steady to $1.00 lower than last week. Cattle contracts are still licking their wounds from Tuesday’s aggressive jump in the grain markets. The cash cattle market has begun to trade and packers have purchased cattle steady to $1.00 lower than last week’s average. While the cattle complex may be suffering, lean hog futures are rallying as support bolsters the market from nearly every aspect.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Oats#Beef#Ap
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soy Oil Nudges Soybeans Higher

March soybean oil closed up 1.11 cents Wednesday, helping March soybeans gain a nickel, while March contracts of corn and all three U.S. wheats finished lower. Ethanol inventory jumped higher last week, a sign of slower demand. March corn closed down 7 1/4 cents and July corn was down 6...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cash Trade Drives Cattle Futures Higher

Like rolling a set of doubles on a winner takes all game — the cash cattle market pushed prices higher in the North which jolted futures higher. Cattle futures were desperate for some fundamental support and upon seeing the market’s stronger cash trade and higher boxed beef prices, both live and feeder cattle contracts shot higher. Meanwhile the lean hog complex isn’t overly confident in its position as largely the market is chopping sideways.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Scale Lower While Hogs See Support

Cattle futures traded weakly through Monday morning as the complex waits for cash interest. As the livestock futures waltz into Monday’s trade, the cattle contracts haven’t been met with much support, but the lean hog contracts are eager to trade through this week and get to 2022 as fast as possible. Once the cash cattle market begins to trade, live cattle futures may stand a chance at trading higher as at least steady prices are expected.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Higher Heading into Christmas

Thursday’s trading was as quiet as one might expect on the day before Christmas Eve, but there was no doubt this was a bullish week with nearly the entire sector posting higher closes again Thursday. The leading percentage gainers for the week were March soybean meal and March KC wheat, both up 6.4% over the four-day span.
MARKETS
voiceofmuscatine.com

Milk futures lower, cash dairy steady to higher Thursday

Milk futures lower, cash dairy steady to higher Thursday. In light trade Thursday, milk futures were mostly lower and cash dairy closed higher. January Class III milk futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange down a nickel at $19.49. February 20 cents lower at $19.95. March through May contracts four higher to nine lower.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Turns Two-Sided in Early Trade

The cotton market is trading both positive and negative Wednesday morning, based on what contracts are viewed. Spot March is higher, but lagging July, and new-crop December is slightly lower. Still, the market broke out of its latest consolidation range Tuesday and traded to its highest level since Nov. 17. The market was peripherally supported by the all-time high Dow Jones.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

‘Drastic change’ toward dryness threatens Argentine corn yields - analysts

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Better-than-expected rains boosted Argentine wheat production this season but the weather panorama has changed “drastically” since mid-December, with dryness threatening corn crops just as they enter critical development stages, analysts said. Indeed, analysts might start marking down their record high 2021/22 corn...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy