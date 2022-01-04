Hillsboro Police Log: Dec. 20-26, 2021

This week's calls include: a woman on fire, a bought stolen vehicle and toppled streetlights.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Monday, Dec. 20

A man was arrested in the 1400 block of Southeast Oak Street for assault II, strangulation and felony assault IV after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, strangling her in front of her child and lighting her on fire.

A man was arrested in the 700 block of Southeast Washington Street for disorderly conduct and interfering with public transportation after he was causing a disturbance on multiple trains and refusing to get off.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

After someone in the 1000 block of Southeast Maple Street purchased a vehicle for far less than it was worth, he went to the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles to register it and discovered the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was returned to its owner.

A woman was arrested for violation of release agreement in the 2100 block of Northeast Sheffield Avenue.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

A man was arrested after he stole numerous items from the Dollar Tree in the 1400 block of Southwest Oak Street.

A man was arrested near Northeast Evergreen Parkway and 15th Avenue for DUII (alcohol).

Thursday, Dec. 23

A silver 2003 Lexus 300 was stolen from the 600 block of Northeast Autumn Circle Way overnight.

A man was arrested for theft I, attempted elude on foot and multiple felony warrants out of three different counties in the 300 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue.

Friday, Dec. 24

The window was smashed and the cash register stolen from Wingstop, 7212 N.E. Cornell Road.

A man was arrested for DUII (alcohol) after he crashed his vehicle near Northeast Evergreen Parkway and Stucki Avenue, taking out two light poles. He admitted he had been drinking.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Tools worth $1,500 and a piggybank with $1,300 were stolen sometime between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25 in the 900 block of Northeast Orenco Station Loop.

Sunday, Dec. 26

A woman was taken to the hospital after she took multiple pills in the 2800 block of Northeast Moda Way.

A man was arrested in the 7500 block of East Main Street on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

