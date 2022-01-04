ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Dec. 20-26, 2021

By Hillsboro Police Department
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wm7h6_0dcT0lDH00 This week's calls include: a woman on fire, a bought stolen vehicle and toppled streetlights.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Monday, Dec. 20

A man was arrested in the 1400 block of Southeast Oak Street for assault II, strangulation and felony assault IV after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, strangling her in front of her child and lighting her on fire.

A man was arrested in the 700 block of Southeast Washington Street for disorderly conduct and interfering with public transportation after he was causing a disturbance on multiple trains and refusing to get off.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

After someone in the 1000 block of Southeast Maple Street purchased a vehicle for far less than it was worth, he went to the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles to register it and discovered the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was returned to its owner.

A woman was arrested for violation of release agreement in the 2100 block of Northeast Sheffield Avenue.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

A man was arrested after he stole numerous items from the Dollar Tree in the 1400 block of Southwest Oak Street.

A man was arrested near Northeast Evergreen Parkway and 15th Avenue for DUII (alcohol).

Thursday, Dec. 23

A silver 2003 Lexus 300 was stolen from the 600 block of Northeast Autumn Circle Way overnight.

A man was arrested for theft I, attempted elude on foot and multiple felony warrants out of three different counties in the 300 block of Southeast Eighth Avenue.

Friday, Dec. 24

The window was smashed and the cash register stolen from Wingstop, 7212 N.E. Cornell Road.

A man was arrested for DUII (alcohol) after he crashed his vehicle near Northeast Evergreen Parkway and Stucki Avenue, taking out two light poles. He admitted he had been drinking.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Tools worth $1,500 and a piggybank with $1,300 were stolen sometime between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25 in the 900 block of Northeast Orenco Station Loop.

Sunday, Dec. 26

A woman was taken to the hospital after she took multiple pills in the 2800 block of Northeast Moda Way.

A man was arrested in the 7500 block of East Main Street on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Downtown Hillsboro fires: 5 ways to help

The rebuilding is just beginning after a pair of fires caused havoc downtown. Here are a few ways you can get involved. Several local organizations are stepping up to help after a pair of devastating fires in downtown Hillsboro left 17 people displaced and a dozen businesses shut down or destroyed.
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Forest Grove man killed in New Year's Eve crash

Washington County deputies responding to the wreck at Farmington and Rood Bridge roads reportedly rescued a puppy. A Forest Grove man died after apparently losing control of his vehicle and leaving the roadway in a rural area south of Hillsboro on Friday afternoon, Dec. 31, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
FOREST GROVE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro police 'whistleblower' asks to withdraw resignation

Cindy Young Bolek says Hillsboro officials improperly denied her access to benefits and information while on leave.A longtime Hillsboro Police Department employee who recently accused top department officials of retaliating against her, after she raised concerns about police bias and potential mishandling of records, says she no longer wants to retire from her position. Cindy Young Bolek says department officials violated state equal pay laws when they placed her on what they described as non-disciplinary leave and denied her access to employment benefits and information months before her expected retirement date. In a Dec. 6 email, Young Bolek told Hillsboro...
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Public Safety#Law Enforcement#Hillsboro Police#Wingstop#N E Cornell Road
Hillsboro News-Times

17 displaced by New Year's Day apartment fire in Hillsboro

Firefighters said a baseboard heater appears to have been the cause of the fire on Saturday morning, Jan. 1.Seventeen Hillsboro residents are out of their homes due to a fire that broke out at an apartment complex on Saturday morning, Jan. 1, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. The fire agency said crews responded to the blaze at 10:50 a.m. New Year's Day. Hillsboro firefighters and police found that all residents of the complex in the 1100 block of East Main Street in Hillsboro had evacuated safely, but the fire had "fully involved" one apartment and was spreading into at...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Large fire damages businesses on Hillsboro's Main Street

UPDATE: Second major fire in Hillsboro in 24 hours follows Saturday apartment blaze.A four-alarm fire heavily damaged a commercial building in Hillsboro early Sunday. It happened less than 24 hours after an apartment fire that displaced 17 people. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 2, Hillsboro firefighters responded to what was initially a three-alarm commercial fire at Northeast Second Avenue and Main Street. Within half an hour, the blaze had fully involved the building. By 4:12 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a fourth alarm. Two blocks around the area were closed as crews continued to attack it. Crews from...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro businesses burn in four-alarm fire on Main Street

The commercial fire caused extensive damage to businesses, but no injuries were reported.A four-alarm fire heavily damaged a commercial building in Hillsboro early Sunday. It happened less than 24 hours after an apartment fire that displaced 17 people. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 2, Hillsboro firefighters responded to what was initially a three-alarm commercial fire at Northeast Second Avenue and Main Street. Within half an hour, the blaze had fully involved the building. By 4:12 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a fourth alarm. Two blocks around the area were closed as crews continued to attack it. Crews from...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Fire damages Century Boulevard home in Hillsboro

Two adults and all four of their pets were able to evacuate the house safely, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said. A cooking fire left a house in Hillsboro damaged but its occupants unhurt Sunday morning, Dec. 19, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. Hillsboro Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire &...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Three arrested after attempting to elude police, vehicle thefts

Three suspects were arrested in Hillsboro after allegedly stealing vehicles and attempting to elude officers. Hillsboro police arrested three suspects whom they say attempted to elude pursuing officers after committing multiple crimes Monday, Dec. 6, including stealing two vehicles in Hillsboro and Beaverton. The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Alexandria...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
316
Followers
907
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy