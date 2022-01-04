ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

NC trooper dies after own brother responds to traffic stop, hits trooper and detained driver

By Nexstar Media Wire, Patrick Zarcone
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5RFs_0dcT0kKY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0BrX_0dcT0kKY00
Trooper John S. Horton (Photo: NC State Highway Patrol)

MOORESBORO, N.C. ( WNCN ) – A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was killed by his own brother in a collision during a traffic stop in Rutherford County on Monday night, authorities said.

According to Sgt. Chris Knox with the NCSHP, Trooper James N. Horton was heading to assist with a traffic stop conducted by his brother, Trooper John S. Horton, at approximately 8:58 p.m. when the incident occurred.

While nearing the scene of the traffic stop, James Horton lost control of his vehicle and slammed into his brother’s patrol vehicle and then hit his brother and the driver who had been stopped as they stood on the side of the road, Knox said.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. John Horton, a 15-year veteran assigned to Rutherford County, was taken to a hospital in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he later died, said Knox.

James Horton was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and has since been released.

Man’s deadly, undiagnosed blood clot provokes call to close wrongful death loophole

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton,” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal collision. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is also assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

2 Thomasville police officers injured by driver

(UPDATE 9:42 p.m. 1/7/22): Thomasville Police have identified the driver as Tamika L. Woods. Woods is charged with second-degree assault, attempt to elude and obstructing governmental operations. ORIGINAL STORY THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Thomasville Police officers were almost run over after the driver of a car sped away from officers during a traffic stop […]
THOMASVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
wbtw.com

5 charged with impersonating police officers to search motel rooms in North Carolina

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have charged five people they suspect went to a motel looking for someone while claiming to be Gastonia Police officers. According to GPD, officers responded at about 1:10 a.m. on Sunday to a motel in the 1400 block of East Franklin Avenue for a possible burglary in progress by five suspects claiming to be police officers.
GASTONIA, NC
wbtw.com

North Carolina police recover over 70 packages after FedEx driver charged with dumping them in the woods

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville FedEx driver is facing charges after Greenville Police officials said he dumped packages in the woods instead of delivering them. Police said on Dec. 6 they were dispatched to 3317 E. 10th St., in reference to suspicious activity. A caller told police she witnessed a Fed-Ex truck dump a load of packages in the parking lot and throw the boxes into a nearby wooded area, according to a Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department.
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Knox
cbs17

Wilson police officer, president of police athletic league dies, officials say

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 23-year veteran Wilson police officer, who also served as a mentor for youth, has died, the police department announced Friday. Capt. Reggie Smith first started with Wilson police as a patrol officer. He progressed through the ranks and became a captain in 2018, according to a news release from Wilson police.
WILSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Sgt#Ncshp#Trooper James N Horton#The State Highway Patrol
cbs17

Wake County deputy fired after arrest linked to gun incident in Durham, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired after an incident earlier this year involving a gun in Durham, officials said Saturday. Jordan Christopher Maith, 25, of Knightdale, was a deputy with the sheriff’s office when authorities say he pointed a gun during an incident in Durham in mid-April, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County detention officer dies after ‘medical emergency’ shortly after shift ended

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County Detention Center officer died early Wednesday morning after a “medical emergency” within an hour of returning home from his shift, according to a social media post Wednesday from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Morgan, 74, of Maxton, started working at the Robeson County Detention Center in 2008. […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Catawba County Traffic Stop Leads To Seizure Of Trafficking Amount Of Methamphetamine

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A traffic stop in Catawba County Wednesday led to the seizure of a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, authorities said. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling Highway 321 near Startown Road. During the stop investigators discovered the driver, identified as Summer Lea Hatcher, was in possession of over 16 ounces of methamphetamine and around $1,300 in cash.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRAL

NC trooper accidentally hit by his brother's car dies

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A North Carolina State trooper and a driver were killed during a traffic stop when the trooper's brother, the officer coming to aid, accidentally crashed into them, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
ACCIDENTS
kiss951.com

NC Hwy Patrol Trooper & Stopped Driver Struck & Killed By Another Trooper

Monday night, NC State Highway Patrol Trooper John S. Horton and his stopped driver died after being struck by another Trooper’s vehicle during a traffic stop. WRAL says the other Trooper was his brother James N. Horton. James Horton came to assist his brother with the stop, but lost...
TRAFFIC
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy