You know the cliche: if eyes are the windows to the soul, eyebrows must be the frames. So show them off! To do that, put down the tweezers and pick up some brow gel. If you haven’t added brow gel to your makeup routine yet, you’ve come to the right place. Brow gel is like mascara for your brows, giving them definition, (sometimes) a bit of color, and keeping them in place, even through a windy, wintry day. It even looks like mascara, with a mini tube and wand. Brow gel is ultra easy to use too: Simply brush the gel in the opposite direction of hair growth to deposit the pigment (if there is any—some are clear!), then brush in the direction of hair growth to smooth them into place.

MAKEUP ・ 11 DAYS AGO