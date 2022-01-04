Future engineers need to understand their work's human impact – here's how my classes prepare students to tackle problems like climate change

A new course teaches students how to use computational techniques to solve real-world problems, from landing a spacecraft to placing cell phone towers. As a Martian lander descends toward the Red Planet’s surface, when can its parachute be safely deployed? Open it too early, while the lander is hurtling through the atmosphere, and it might tear off — but open it too late and the lander might not slow down enough to prevent a catastrophic crash landing.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO