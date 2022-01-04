ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greta Thunberg

Future engineers need to understand their work's human impact – here's how my classes prepare students to tackle problems like climate change

By Gordon D. Hoople
 2 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Engineers spend much of their time absorbed in the technical aspects of problems, whether they’re designing the next generation of smartphones or building a subway. As recent news stories attest,...

techxplore.com

Scientists develop a novel strategy for sustainable post-lithium-ion batteries

Researchers at Bristol have developed high-performance sodium and potassium ion batteries using sustainably sourced cellulose. Scientists at the Bristol Composites Institute have developed a novel controllable unidirectional ice-templating strategy which can tailor the electrochemical performances of next-generation post-lithium-ion batteries with sustainability and large-scale availability. The paper is published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Making Computation Come Alive at MIT: Using Computational Techniques To Solve Real-World Problems

A new course teaches students how to use computational techniques to solve real-world problems, from landing a spacecraft to placing cell phone towers. As a Martian lander descends toward the Red Planet’s surface, when can its parachute be safely deployed? Open it too early, while the lander is hurtling through the atmosphere, and it might tear off — but open it too late and the lander might not slow down enough to prevent a catastrophic crash landing.
COMPUTERS
#Climate Change#Engineering Education#Humanities#Software Engineers#Technocentric
scitechdaily.com

Exploring Growth Within a Confined Space: Embedding Bacteria in Soft Material Tests Theories

Grow a tomato inside a square box, and you’ll end up with a square tomato. It’s an experiment that shows clearly how confinement can influence a body’s evolving shape. Now, MIT and Yale University researchers have developed a theoretical framework to explain the mechanics of how growing bodies respond to confinement. To test their theory, a research team led by Tal Cohen, MIT associate professor of civil and environmental engineering and of mechanical engineering, grew cholera bacteria inside a soft gel, observing the architecture of the expanding bacterial biofilms at single-cell resolution as they grew 10,000 times larger.
SCIENCE

