New Navajo Nation chief of police sworn in

knau.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Navajo Nation now has a new chief of police. Daryl Noon was sworn in Monday. He replaces Phillip Francisco who resigned at the end of 2021 to lead the police department in Bloomfield, N.M. “Together, Mr. Noon...

www.knau.org

