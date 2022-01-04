ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers Announces Sweeping COVID Policy Changes to Start Semester as Omicron Surges

NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemote instruction will continue through Jan. 31 where possible; all students and employees who are eligible for boosters must get them. Students have seen their move-in dates pushed to the end of the month; the dining halls will offer to-go meals only until then as well. Vaccination proof or...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

NBC News

Universities overhaul spring semester plans as omicron surges

With the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, colleges and universities across the country are making spring semester changes to keep the highly transmissible omicron variant away from campus. While some public health experts said omicron might result in fewer hospitalizations, especially in vaccinated people, the new variant is responsible for...
KLTV

Rice University announced spring semester plans with recent COVID surge in cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Rice University will start the semester as scheduled on Jan. 10, but with some modifications based on the recent surge in COVID cases. A letter from the university president said “because of the substantial medical and public health advances in fighting the pandemic – and the protective personal choices made by the vast majority of our community – the virus, to our knowledge, has not caused serious illness in the Rice population during the past year.”
tennesseestar.com

Vanderbilt University Postpones Start of Semester, Cites Surge in COVID Cases

Vanderbilt University announced on Thursday that the beginning of the semester will be delayed, due to the rise in positive coronavirus cases. According to a statement from the university, the new timeline directs students to begin class on January 18. Originally, the semester’s classes began on January 10. Furthermore,...
wboi.org

Ball State preparing for virtual semester start if COVID cases continue surging

Ball State University is preparing faculty for the possibility of remote learning next semester, in case the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to be highly transmissible. Ball State president Geoffrey Mearns says the provost has asked faculty to be ready to teach virtually for the first week or two of classes.
hottytoddy.com

Most Colleges Starting Semester as Planned as COVID-19 Surges

As COVID-19 cases reach a record high in Mississippi, some colleges are delaying or moving classes online while most will start the spring semester as planned. Mississippi University for Women has pushed back its semester start-date to Tuesday, Jan. 18 from Jan 6. Jackson State University and Mississippi Valley State University will start classes virtually this Monday, Jan. 10.
KTAL

Southern University changes spring start dates due to COVID surge

(KTAL/KMSS) – Several colleges in Louisiana are changing their plans for the spring semester due to the record-breaking surge of COVID-19 cases in December. Some will start later and others are returning to virtual learning. Late Friday night Southern University of Shreveport released a statement that they will open...
plattecountylandmark.com

New semester brings change in Park Hill masking policy

The Park Hill School District heralds a new change in its mask policy beginning Jan. 4. After almost six months of enforcing mask-wearing, the district will no longer require students and staff to wear masks inside its buildings. School officials indicate the change comes because students and staff have had the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
Athens News

Ohio University braces for spring semester with slate of COVID-19 policy changes

Ohio University is bracing for students’ return next week, issuing a flurry of COVID policy changes this week. Ohio University President Hugh Sherman said in a letter Wednesday that the university was “fully committed to a robust student experience this Spring, including in-person classes and increased events and activities” across Ohio University campuses.”
wpr.org

Some private colleges, universities delaying start of spring semester classes, requiring vaccinations amid COVID-19 surge

Some private colleges and universities in Wisconsin are delaying the start of spring semester classes, requiring negative COVID-19 tests or vaccinations and boosters for students and employees amid a rapid surge of new COVID-19 infections. At the same time, the University of Wisconsin System says students "will return on-time and as normal" for classes starting this month.
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Cal State East Bay To Begin Spring 2022 Semester Under Remote Learning Due To Omicron Surge

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Officials at California State University East Bay announced the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester will be held under remote learning, citing the ongoing COVID-19 surge due to the omicron variant. According to a university statement, classes and labs will be held virtually from January 18 through January 28. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on January 31. “We have made the decision to start the Spring semester virtually to greatly reduce population density on our campuses,” university president Cathy Sandeen said. “Our students, staff and faculty have done a commendable job in preventing the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses through vaccination, regular testing and following public health guidance,” Sandeen went on to say, noting the campus has not had community transmission. University officials stressed that remote operation pertains to learning only. All three campuses in Hayward, Concord and Oakland will be fully open for services once the semester starts. CSU East Bay’s announcement to begin the semester remotely follows a similar decision by Stanford University to begin their winter quarter under online learning, which is already underway. In-person learning at Stanford is scheduled to resume on January 18.
