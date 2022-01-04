ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove Police Log: Dec. 17-23, 2021

By Forest Grove Police Department
 3 days ago
This week's calls include: a failure to elude, a dropped license plate and a costly scam.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Friday, Dec. 17

While on patrol, an officer located a man in a local park after hours. On contact, the man provided the officer with a fake identification under the impression he had an outstanding warrant. He did not, in fact, have a warrant, but lying to a police officer didn't sit well with the man's probation officer, who subsequently issued a detainer. The man was arrested for violating his probation and lodged at the jail.

Police received a tip that a man was at a local bar bragging about having outstanding warrants and not being caught. Upon police arrival, the man attempted to maintain his "untouchable" streak by fleeing out the door. He was unable, however, to elude a fleet-footed officer and was taken into custody; he was lodged at the jail on the outstanding warrants, as well as Interfering with a police officer.

In what was turning out to be a bad day for wanted individuals, swing shift officers found not one but two other individuals with outstanding felony warrants hanging around town. Both were arrested and lodged at the jail.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Police received a report that an unknown person broke into the local funeral home's mausoleum and destroyed several vases. Officers are investigating.

A caller reported their vehicle was stolen from outside their home overnight. Police are investigating.

Night shift officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in which a group of individuals had allegedly been seen in a residential backyard in the middle of the night. On arrival, the officers found no one in the area, no footprints in the freshly fallen snow, nor any signs anyone had been outside the residence.

Sunday, Dec. 19

A caller reported a man wearing a paper bag over his head was on their front porch. Officers were unable to find anyone in the area matching the description.

A night shift officer was conducting extra patrols when he spotted a man walking out of a construction site in the middle of the night. On contact, police found he had an outstanding warrant and was carrying a concealed weapon. He was lodged at the jail.

Officers assisted Forest Grove Light & Power and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue in securing a road closure along A Street where a large oak had fallen overnight, taking out power lines.

A caller reported a local church had been "tagged" with explicit graffiti.

Monday, Dec. 20

A caller reported an unknown person entered their home and stole a significant number of personal documents and collectibles. Officers are investigating.

A caller reported someone had stormed into a laundry facility, grabbed the caller by the arm, shook them violently and then left the location on foot. Officers located the suspect but found no evidence the alleged shaking had actually occurred.

Officers responded to a location where an individual was found in their vehicle unconscious and not breathing. The caller had administered doses of naloxone, an antidote to opioid overdose, and the subject was conscious, alert, and breathing upon police arrival. The individual denied taking any narcotics and refused medical treatment. The caller advised they would keep an eye on the individual.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

A caller reported their parked vehicle had been struck by another that then left the location, but not before dropping its license plate. Officers are investigating.

A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in their neighbor's garage and an unknown person walking around the property, but the residents were known to be out of town. On arrival, police found the individual was a housesitter keeping an eye on the location. No crime.

A citizen flagged down a night shift officer to report an intoxicated male passed out on their porch. On contact, the man advised he was experiencing medical issues and wanted to go to the hospital. He was transported for evaluation.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

A caller reported the loss of nearly $20,000 from their bank account due to a phishing scheme.

A caller reported a package had been taken from their porch, adding that they observed a man following a delivery truck. Police were unable to find anyone matching the subject's description and continued to investigate.

A swing shift officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Maple Street and Pacific Avenue, only to find the driver had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. They were lodged at the jail.

Police responded to a report of an escalating argument in which one person pulled out a knife and attempted to cut their wrists. They were taken into custody on a peace officer hold and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Thursday, Dec. 23

A caller reported their pickup had been stolen from their apartment complex overnight. Police are investigating.

Police responded to an apartment complex where an argument had reportedly turned into a physical altercation. On arrival, officers found only words had been exchanged. The parties agreed to separate for the rest of the day. No crime.

A late-night caller reported hearing what sounded like a fire alarm going off in an apartment complex in the middle of the night. Officers followed the beeping to a nearby dumpster, where a fire alarm had been discarded. Officers were able to disable the alarm and peace was restored.

