ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Coronavirus: CDC updates Pfizer-BioNTech booster recommendation

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01210X_0dcSyG5E00

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its recommendations for people who received the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, saying that people are eligible to receive mRNA booster shots five months after becoming fully vaccinated.

Previously, officials recommended that people get their booster shots six months after receiving their second vaccine dose.

The CDC also said Tuesday that children between the ages of five and 11 who have “moderately to severely weakened immune systems” are eligible to get an addition dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 28 days after receiving their second shots.

In a statement, CDC officials noted that “the booster interval recommendation for people who received that (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine (2 months) or the Moderna vaccine (6 months) has not changed.”

The new guidance came after the Food and Drug Administration on Monday amended an emergency use authorization issued for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to shorten the time before people aged 12 and older became eligible to get a booster dose. Officials said the move was aimed at protecting Americans as health personnel grapple with the impact of the omicron variant.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to update our recommendations to ensure the best possible protection for the American people,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday in a statement. “Following the FDA’s authorizations, today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of omicron and increasing cases across the country, and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19.”

On Monday, the FDA also authorized booster shots for children between the ages of 12 and 15. On Tuesday, Walensky said the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices plans to meet Wednesday to discuss recommending the shots.

The CDC head urged people who are eligible to get booster or third doses “as soon as you can.”

As of Thursday morning, the last date for which data was available, more than 73% of the U.S. population – 243.5 million people – has gotten at least one dose of any of the available COVID-19 vaccines, according to the CDC. About 62% of Americans, or 205.8 million people, have been fully vaccinated, and more than 33% of those who have been fully vaccinated have gotten booster shots, CDC data shows.

Since the start of the pandemic, officials have reported 56.2 million cases of COVID-19 nationwide, resulting in more than 827,000 deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, 292.7 million cases have been reported, resulting in 5.4 million deaths, according to the university.

The omicron variant of COVID-19 was first detected in the U.S. on Dec. 1 and has since become the dominant variant linked to coronavirus infections nationwide, according to the CDC.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns Americans NOT to get J&J shot over blood clot risk following nine deaths: Panel unanimously recommends more effective Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead - pharma-giant says it 'remains confident'

Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health advisers recommended Thursday. The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations - while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Biontech#Pfizer Biontech Booster#Cdcgov#Americans#Omicron#U S Fda
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Doctor Argues Booster Shots Can Help Amid Spiking Omicron COVID Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scientists have been trying to learn more about how effective the vaccines and booster doses are against the more contagious Omicron variant. Meanwhile, the surge in omicron variant cases has lead to an expansion of booster shots in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 12 to 15 on Monday. That same day the U.S set a global record for new COVID cases in the pandemic — more than 1 million. “As long as we have this many people unvaccinated, as long as we don’t have masking, this will continue in...
ROCHESTER, MN
WEKU

FDA authorizes a Pfizer booster shot for children ages 12 to 15

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of a Pfizer-BioNTech booster in adolescents 12 to 15 years old. The agency on Monday also shortened the time between the completion of primary vaccination of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose to five months from six. Finally, the...
HEALTH
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
UPI News

COVID-19 vaccine side effects rare in children ages 5-11, CDC says

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Well under 1% of children ages 5 to 11 years given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine experienced side effects, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 4,249 cases of vaccine-related side effects reported to the agency during the first...
KIDS
Fast Company

Omicron variant in the US: Here’s the latest on symptoms, cases, vaccines in new CDC report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new data about the omicron variant of COVID-19 based on 43 cases in the United States. While the sample is small and it’s still too early to tell how the variant will behave—the extent to which it will evade vaccine protection, spread more rapidly, or outcompete the delta variant—the data offers an early glimpse at the newest variant of concern, as designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24. Here are some of the key findings:
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 275 million and research shows only Pfizer/Moderna vaccines with booster stop omicron

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 274.7 million on Monday, while the death toll edged above 5.35 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with 50.8 million cases and 806,438 deaths. The U.S. is averaging about 1,300 deaths a day, according to a New York Times tracker, , and cases and hospitalizations are rising again, notably in the Northeast. Connecticut and Maine are seeing high rates of growth in new cases, while New York is being hit by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Early research shows that only the vaccines developed by Pfizer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
71K+
Followers
79K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy