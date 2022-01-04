ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump blasts ‘low-life Twitter’ after Greene’s account suspended

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Sarakshi Rai
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmeZr_0dcSxzKM00

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump blasted Twitter in a statement Monday evening, one day after it permanently suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Trump called the social media network “a disgrace to democracy” adding that the company “shouldn’t be allowed to do business in this Country.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has a huge constituency of honest, patriotic, hard-working people,” Trump said. “They don’t deserve what’s happened to them on places like low-life Twitter and Facebook.”

He then encouraged his supporters to “drop off” both Twitter and Facebook calling them “boring” “hated by everyone” and claimed they only portray left-leaning views.

“They are a disgrace to our Nation. Keep fighting, Marjorie!” Trump said.

Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of Greene on Sunday after it said she repeatedly violated its COVID-19 misinformation policy . The Georgia Republican’s congressional account is still active.

“We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Hill in a statement .

In response, Greene said in a Telegram post that she was not spreading misinformation.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene said. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

Trump himself was permanently suspended by Twitter, the signature communication platform of his presidency, days after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Twitter has said the suspension will remain even if Trump runs again for president in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man killed in crash on Drewery Road outside Monroeville

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One Monroeville man was killed in a crash on January 7 on Drewery Road in Monroe County. Thomas E. Montgomery, 54, was killed while riding in a 1996 Chevy Tahoe. The Tahoe ran off the road and struck a nearby tree, according to a news release from the Alabama Law […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Team Trump's Navarro offers surprising candor about coup attempt

Peter Navarro has long been a peculiar member of Donald Trump's team. Even the circumstances in which the conspiratorial economist joined the Republican's operation was odd. In 2016, then-candidate Trump directed Jared Kushner to help bolster his views on China. The son-in-law went to Amazon.com, was impressed by the title of a book Navarro wrote, and cold-called him. Navarro joined Team Trump as an economic adviser soon after.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Low Life#Republicans
The Independent

Former GOP Senate candidate burns MAGA hat and challenges Trump to $1million charity debate

A former Republican Senate candidate has burned a MAGA hat and challenged Donald Trump to a debate, saying he will donate $1 million to charity if he agrees.Daniel McCarthy, who unsuccessfully ran against former Arizona Senator Martha McSally in the GOP primary in 2020, posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday where he hit out at the former president calling him a “little b**ch”.Mr McCarthy said Mr Trump “failed America” and accused him of being “the most deceptive president in American history”.“Trump, you failed America. You’re the most deceptive president in American history,” he said.“And trust me, there’s been a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz portray Capitol riot as distraction to overturning 2020 election

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives held a press conference on Capitol Hill on the anniversary of the 6 January insurrection, defending President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and blaming rioters from distracting the GOP from achieving that goal.As much of the media was focused on events being held within the Capitol building itself, Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two of the most ardent supporters of 2020 election conspiracies on Capitol Hill, claimed that there were legitimate reasons to suspect fraud in the 2020 election while throwing the president’s own supporters who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
POTUS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy