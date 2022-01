OSMOND – Osmond’s own little museum, “Down Memory Lane,” is back in business. The museum opened in 2017 in the back room of the new Osmond Senior Citizens building about a year after the senior citizens moved from their old location on the east side of the street. A group of people, including Chris Adamson, Deb Schmit, Adam Rice, Robbie Gansebom and the late Norman Lorenz, met with the idea of starting the museum to keep Osmond’s history alive. The idea came after the success of the historical display at the Q125 headquarters at that location in 2015, with many expressing an interest that it could remain intact and a part of Osmond.

OSMOND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO