Long before the Ford F-150 Lightning became an all-electric pickup, it was a high-performance sport truck version of the venerable Ford F-150 that lasted two generations. This incredibly clean 1994 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning that’s up for grabs at Cars & Bids is from the first generation of that run and wearing bright red paint, it looks an awful lot like the one owned by Lady Gaga. That may or may not make it more desirable in one’s eyes, but those that aren’t fans of the famous singer still have plenty to love here.

