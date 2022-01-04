ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Activists urge Tesla to close new Xinjiang showroom

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHeUl_0dcSxRVm00

BEIJING (AP) — American activists are appealing to Tesla Inc. to close a new showroom in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, where officials are accused of abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities.

Tesla on Friday announced the opening of its showroom in Urumqi, the Xinjiang capital, and said on its Chinese social media account, “Let’s start Xinjiang’s all-electric journey!”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, an American organization based in Washington, D.C., on Monday urged Tesla and its chairman, Elon Musk, to close the showroom and “cease what amounts to economic support for genocide.”

Pressure on foreign companies to take positions on Xinjiang, Tibet, Taiwan and other politically charged issues has been rising. The ruling Communist Party pushes companies to adopt its positions in their advertising and on websites. It has attacked clothing and other brands that express concern about reports of forced labor and other abuses in Xinjiang.

“No American corporation should be doing business in a region that is the focal point of a campaign of genocide targeting a religious and ethnic minority,” the group’s communications director, Ibrahim Hooper, said in a statement.

Drones approaching US troops in Iraq shot down

Activists and foreign governments say some 1 million Uyghurs and members of other mostly Muslim minorities have been confined in detention camps in Xinjiang. Chinese officials reject accusations of abuses and say the camps are for job training and to combat extremism.

On Friday, the ruling party’s discipline agency threatened Walmart Inc. with a boycott after some shoppers complained online they couldn’t find goods from Xinjiang in its Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in China.

In December, Intel Corp., the world’s biggest maker of computer chips, apologized for asking suppliers to avoid sourcing goods from Xinjiang after the state press attacked the company and comments online called for a boycott of its goods.

The United States has barred imports of goods from Xinjiang unless they can be shown not to be made by forced labor.

China is one of Tesla’s biggest markets. The company’s first factory outside the United States opened in Shanghai in 2019.

Other foreign auto brands including Volkswagen, General Motors and Nissan Motor Co. have showrooms in Xinjiang operated by the automakers’ Chinese joint-venture partners. VW also operates a factory in Urumqi.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

US, Japan hold strategic talks after new troop deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top U.S. and Japanese officials are holding strategic and security talks on Thursday just two weeks after negotiators ended a Trump-era row by agreeing in principle to a new formula for paying for the American military presence in Japan. The virtual meeting between the U.S. and Japanese foreign and defense ministers comes […]
MILITARY
WTAJ

US hits 8 Cuban officials with travel bans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has slapped a travel ban on eight Cuban officials it says have been complicit in the repression of opposition protesters and other dissidents. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced visa restrictions on Thursday in a statement that condemned an ongoing crackdown on participants in demonstrations that began last July […]
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
AFP

Vietnam truck jam as China tightens import rules for Covid

Thousands of trucks carrying fruit were stuck Friday at Vietnam's main freight border crossing with China after Beijing tightened rules on imported goods because of the pandemic. Lorries loaded with thousands of tonnes of dragonfruit, jackfruit, mango and other produce are languishing at the crossing in Vietnam's northern Lang Son province. Some of the drivers say they have been waiting for days or even months to cross. "I have been here for 40 days. My fruits are going to be rotten. I am so tired of this," said a driver who identified himself as Hai, while cooking a meal beside his truck full of jackfruit.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xinjiang#Forced Labor#Ap#American#Tesla Inc#Muslim#Chinese#Communist Party#Uyghurs#Walmart Inc#Sam S Club#Intel Corp
Bangor Daily News

China: No More Mr. Nice Guy

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. More than 200 Hong Kong police raided and shut down one of the last pro-democracy news websites in Hong Kong on Wednesday, in the...
CHINA
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Iraq
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
WTAJ

WTAJ

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy