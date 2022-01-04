GW professor: Persistent misinformation leading to Capitol riot threatens democracy

In the wake of the Capitol Hill Riots anniversary, what impact have these events had and what more can we expect to take place?. On January 6, 2021, at 10:58 am, members of right-wing militia organization The Proud Boys were first seen heading towards Capitol Hill to support former U.S. President Donald Trump, according to BBC. At 1:45 pm, protestors went past Capitol Hill officers on the west steps and soon after, it was reported that there was a riot taking place. Rioters went through the halls of Capitol Hill, raiding the offices of senators and congressmen. Tear gas was released, causing lawmakers to wear gas masks for protection. The event continued to escalate, with one protestor, Ashli Babbit being killed in a standoff along with three other protestors. This eventually spiraled into hours of violence that did not stop for hours. Trump ultimately posted a video to Twitter asking protestors to “go home,” at 4:17 pm. Finally, at 8 pm, Senators could return to the session to confirm Electoral College votes, according to ABC news.

