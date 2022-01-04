ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GW professor: Persistent misinformation leading to Capitol riot threatens democracy

By Kristi King
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the aftermath of the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a D.C. political scientist believes persistent misinformation about the 2020 election could imperil the future of democracy. “This is the most important issue facing our country, the state of our democracy,” said Lara M. Brown,...

Daily Record

Rep. Jason Crow to roll out democracy-boosting initiatives on anniversary of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots

Rep. Jason Crow, the Aurora Democrat whose actions helping fellow lawmakers escape a pro-Donald Trump mob attack on the U.S. Capitol a year ago were immortalized in a photograph, said he wants to use the anniversary of the event to convince the country “to take concrete steps to show that we are willing to stand up and fight for American democracy.”
AURORA, CO
SFGate

A Year Later, the Capitol Riot Looks Like a Scary Rehearsal for the End of Democracy (Column)

One year after the fact, the uprising that took place, before millions of horrified and amazed eyes, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 — a protest, an insurrection, a riot, an act of mass vandalism, a piece of made-for-the-media guerrilla theater, and a primal assault on democracy — looks, if anything, even scarier now than it did then.
PROTESTS
Cleveland.com

Congress, states must address persisting threats to elections at the heart of January 6 riot, OSU professor, experts say

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For Michael Chertoff, who served as U.S. Homeland Security Secretary during the presidential administration of Republican George W. Bush, the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol posed a more profound threat to democracy than the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, even though the later event caused fewer deaths.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marconews.com

Democracy can survive if House committee investigating Jan. 6 Capitol riots does its job

Two priorities for preserving our constitutional republic stand out on this anniversary of insurrectionist violence at the U.S. Capitol – first, the duty to hold accountable those who led the plot to overturn a free and fair election; second, the need to shine a light on and block the sustained and organized efforts to succeed in 2024 where the plotters failed in 2020.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Voice of America

One Year After the Capitol Riot, Many Americans See US Democracy in Peril

WASHINGTON — For just a moment, immediately following the January 6 assault on the United States Capitol last year, it was possible to imagine that the events of that day would shock the country back to political normalcy. In the hours after the mob of insurrectionists, spurred on by...
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Biden Warns US To Defend Democracy In Capitol Riot Speech

President Joe Biden will mark the anniversary Thursday of the January 6 storming of Congress by Donald Trump's supporters with a dark plea for Americans to defend democracy from a future of violence and election cheating. Speaking from Statuary Hall in the Capitol -- the scene of violent assaults by...
U.S. POLITICS
Dallas Weekly

The Capitol Hill Riots: A Retrospect

In the wake of the Capitol Hill Riots anniversary, what impact have these events had and what more can we expect to take place?. On January 6, 2021, at 10:58 am, members of right-wing militia organization The Proud Boys were first seen heading towards Capitol Hill to support former U.S. President Donald Trump, according to BBC. At 1:45 pm, protestors went past Capitol Hill officers on the west steps and soon after, it was reported that there was a riot taking place. Rioters went through the halls of Capitol Hill, raiding the offices of senators and congressmen. Tear gas was released, causing lawmakers to wear gas masks for protection. The event continued to escalate, with one protestor, Ashli Babbit being killed in a standoff along with three other protestors. This eventually spiraled into hours of violence that did not stop for hours. Trump ultimately posted a video to Twitter asking protestors to “go home,” at 4:17 pm. Finally, at 8 pm, Senators could return to the session to confirm Electoral College votes, according to ABC news.
PROTESTS

