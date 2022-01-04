ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

Cannabis Oil Effective In Treating Autism, Lab Trials Show

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn unique lab trials, researchers from Tel Aviv University alleviated symptoms of autism in animal models with medical cannabis oil, improving both behavioral and biochemical parameters of autism. Their novel research fills a notable gap in preclinical research. Medicinal cannabis is often administered to children and adolescents in clinical...

