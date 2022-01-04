Buffalo Wild Wings: BOGO 50% off traditional wings every Tuesday

Chick-fil-A is known for being closed on Sundays, but later this month customers will be unable to eat there for an entire weekend, with the chain closing down on Saturday, Dec. 25 — Christmas Day. The fast-food chain will be closed over Christmas weekend, per WTHR News. Chick-fil-A locations will not be open on Christmas Day, which falls on a Saturday. As always, Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays. So, the next time after Friday, Dec. 24 that you'll be able to enjoy some chicken nuggets at the chain will be on the following Monday, Dec. 27.

