ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Palace Cafe & Dairy

By Carlos C Olaechea
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Palace Cafe & Dairy is reminiscent of the old-school Dairy Queens with concrete tables outside, except that Palace Cafe serves Cuban and Dominican food, too....

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

SF Restaurants With Outdoor Heat Lamps

If you’ve thought about stuffing a wool blanket in your tote bag or strapping a puffer coat to your bike rack before dining outdoors recently, you’re not alone. In this guide, we’re listing all of the spots with heat lamps that come to our attention so that you’ll know exactly where to have an outdoor dinner without your entire collection of Heattech.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Middle Child Clubhouse

It’s not every day that we walk into a place with a pool table in the middle of the dining room, people sipping on smoked beet and mezcal cocktails, and a massive poster of Princess Diana in an Eagles jacket hanging on the wall. That’s exactly what you’ll find at Middle Child Clubhouse in Fishtown. When it’s early, we get their plump breakfast sandwich that’s layered with golden eggs, juicy corned beef, and cheddar, and is so good that it may forever replace the standard BEC as our go-to breakfast sandwich. And dinner includes things like a chicken milanese that's the size of a racked billiard balls setup, a burger, and an exceptional plate of mussels.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Favorite Pizza

From the restaurant group behind spots like June’s, Elizabeth Street Cafe, and Swedish Hill comes Favorite Pizza on West 6th Street. It’s a NYC-style pizza place—complete with tons of New York Mets baseball memorabilia—serving whole pies, big slices, subs, beer, wine, and cocktails. You can also get the caesar salad and the tiramisu that they serve next door at their sister restaurant Sammie’s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Turtle Tower

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Lunch Walk-Ins On those chilly San Francisco nights when you need something to thaw out your mildly frozen soul, the answer is always Turtle Tower. The casual Vietnamese restaurant in SoMa is churning out phở that’s more effective at warming us up than our favorite space heater. But even when it’s 85 degrees out, you’ll still find us here, finishing off a massive bowl of wonderful noodle soup.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistachio Ice Cream#Strawberry Ice Cream#Cuban Sandwich#Food Drink#Palace Cafe Dairy#Dairy Queens#Dominican#Marlins#Barbie Dream House
The Infatuation

Lawrence Fish Market

You won’t find a better spot than Lawrence Fish Market in Albany Park for an affordable sushi feast. This seafood market has been around for over 40 years, and has an incredibly long menu filled with delicious (and reasonably priced) nigiri, sashimi, rolls, and trays. Many pieces are less than $2 and most rolls are $3-$7. Just know that it’s cash-only and they only do takeout. So make sure you stop by an ATM beforehand and clear some room on your kitchen counter for the 5,000 pieces of fish you’re about to consume.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Booker’s Restaurant & Bar

When we’re in the mood for a creamy bowl of grits, we head to Booker’s Restaurant & Bar in Cedar Park. They serve them three ways here–with shrimp, andouille sausage, or catfish. And since the Southern spot only serves brunch in the daytime, you can find us ordering the grainy breakfast go-to on a cold day, along with cheesecake french toast, fried chicken and waffles, a burger topped with cherry peppers and caramelized onions, or huevos rancheros.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Yellow Submarine

This Inner Sunset sandwich shop has been around since the ’70s, and is where we go to get giant Boston-style hoagies. Specifically, a steak and cheese sub. Less of a submarine and more of a full-blown tank, this gigantic sandwich comes with shredded beef, grilled onions, bell peppers, and melted cheese on a freshly-baked sourdough roll. It’s $12.85 for a large, which is probably as close to larceny as you can get without, you know, breaking the law. Yellow Submarine is cash-only and open for takeout.
RESTAURANTS
cbslocal.com

Hark! Cafe

Hark! Cafe is located on First Avenue in the Warehouse District of Minneapolis, offering an entirely plant-based and gluten-free menu.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thekingdominsider.com

Review of Cafe Orleans

Cafe Orleans in New Orleans Square at Disneyland is a place where guests can savor casual fare with a French Quarter flair. The inside, in my opinion, is really nothing special but the outdoor seating area is c’est magnifique. If you can’t get a reservation at Blue Bayou right down the way, which let’s face it has been a huge challenge for everyone the past year, Cafe Orleans is the next best thing. Reservations are still a challenge to get at this sit-down dining spot but I have had success with joining the walk-up wait list and getting seated in a short amount of time.
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Dairy-Free Yogurt Pots

The Collective is relaunching its dairy-free yog pots with a new and improved creamy recipe with a rich oat and coconut base. Developed based on customer feedback, the thicker dairy-free yogurt range shares nutritional benefits without soy and nuts, and the new products speak to a growing range of consumers who are committed to reducing or eliminating their intake of dairy products. The dairy-free yogurts for dairy-free consumers and flexitarians support a more sustainable lifestyle, as well as a balanced gut, thanks to plenty of live cultures.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

San Ho Won

The galbi at San Ho Won is less of a piece of meat and more of a gateway to epiphany-inducing euphoria. It’s thick, grilled over lychee charcoal, and so tender you could cut it with just a spoon. Everyone at your table will probably fall silent as they take their first bite of the double-cut beef short rib and reconsider everything they know about it. But getting this transformative BBQ isn’t the only reason to go to this upscale, contemporary Korean spot in the Mission. Every dish that hits the table, from the grilled corn with fat squiggles of honey butter to the bubbling kimchi-jjigae, is phenomenal. And it’ll take every ounce of self-control to avoid filling up on banchan alone, like housemade kimchi with a satisfying tingle and chilled chili tofu.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Daeho Kalbijjim & Beef Soup

When your large hot stone bowl of kalbijjim arrives at Daeho, your server will take approximately 53 seconds to erratically blowtorch the shredded cheese on top until it resembles a gooey mound of fire-roasted marshmallow. You’ll capture the dramatic tableside presentation on your phone, but you won’t be the first—their bubbling braised beef dish has achieved nano influencer levels of power. It’s also, mostly, worth the hype.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Yasmina

The best things in life are simple. You may read that and think we’ve spent too long in a positive affirmation Tiktok rabbithole, but when it comes down to it, the thing you crave at 2pm on a Wednesday afternoon is probably not a goat’s cheese-infused foam with an edible flower on top. It’s a meat and cheese covered manoushe that reminds you why you chose carbs over abs. And simple, tried and tested, combinations, done well, is what Yasmina does best.
RECIPES
Urban Milwaukee

Colectivo Reopens Its Last Cafe

Colectivo Coffee has officially reopened the last of its cafes that were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cafe inside of the U.S. Bank Center at 777 E. Wisconsin Ave. is once again operational. Lori Fredrich reports:. The cafe, which opened in 2000 as a kiosk and was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Infatuation

La Cenaduria

La Cenaduria gives off major “Live Laugh Love” energy with its wall decorations reminding us that life is all about family, friends, and sippin’ hot cacao. But tastes in interior decor aside, this Montebello cafe serves some tasty, straightforward Mexican comfort dishes, like crispy sopes with carne asada and a delicious egg-battered chile relleno. The pozole rojo also happens to be pretty good and comes in a dark red broth with plenty of dried chiles, oregano, and garlic coming through. While there’s a good amount of rendered fat in the broth as well, the soup’s pork isn’t too rich and comes as big chunks floating around tons of chewy hominy. We should also mention their homemade tortillas that should 100% make a guest appearance in your pozole-related endeavors.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Huff & Puff BBQ

We suggest having a Thanksgiving-morning-light breakfast before coming to this barbecue restaurant in Midtown Village. You’ll want to be hungry enough for favorites like the Texas Reuben that stacks brisket, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut, and then gets topped with a house-made Russian dressing. Plus, the extensive vegan menu features things like corn ribs, smoked watermelon, and plant-based mac and cheese, while most single servings come in under $20. When you combine all of that with the fact that Huff & Puff BBQ has a late-night menu (10pm-2am) every Friday and Saturday night, we finally have a go-to spot for brisket fries and a mound of onion rings when we want to forget about the latest Sixers loss.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Trill Foods

Trill Foods is a reboot of chef/owner Nick Belloni’s wildly inventive Trill Taqueria that closed down last year. It’s now located at the newish Vacancy Brewing in South Austin. The tortillas are nixtamalized and handmade, and options for tacos vary from day-to-day, but might include lamb carnitas or chicken tinga that’s braised with chipotle and chili-crisp oil. There’s also masa fried chicken.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Primary Plant Based

Girard Avenue’s Primary Plant Based is climbing up our list of our favorite vegan places in the city (watch your back, Vedge). They have comforting dishes like masa ball soup that’s filled with golf ball-sized heaps of corn dough, sweet pumpkin cornbread, and kohlrabi hand pies. Their jackfruit carnitas medianoche is so spot on with its sweet and tanginess blend—it’s like a cheesesteak and french toast had a baby—that it had us searching for the perfect smiling gif to send to our group chat when describing it. There are plenty of large tables in here for you to bring a small group of friends, but we also love it because it’s perfect for a cozy solo meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Blueberg Cafe

The Blueburg Cafe offers Plug & Play Open Mic nights on the first Wednesday of each month, showcasing musicians, singers, poets, dancers, comedians and story-tellers. Amplification and microphones are provided. All ages are welcome. Open Mic begins at 7pm and continues until approximately 9pm. The Cafe's full bar offers, beer, wine, soft drinks including Sprecher soda. For rules to be a participant, visit the CCC website.
CEDARBURG, WI
The Infatuation

El Merkury

Sequels can be hard to trust, so when El Merkury announced that they were opening a new spot in Reading Terminal Market, we wondered if the arched churro and pupusa magic would transfer. We’re happy to say that much like The Dark Knight, the second iteration does not disappoint. With an even smaller menu than the main hub (they only sell Honduran baleadas and Salvadoran pupusas, sides, and churros here), the warm grab-and-go pouches full of melty cheese, black beans with diced jalapeños, or pork keep us coming back. And even better, with street and lot parking near the market, we don’t have to struggle to find a spot near Rittenhouse Square.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
767
Followers
4K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy