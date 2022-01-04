La Michoacana Paleteria

La Cenaduria gives off major “Live Laugh Love” energy with its wall decorations reminding us that life is all about family, friends, and sippin’ hot cacao. But tastes in interior decor aside, this Montebello cafe serves some tasty, straightforward Mexican comfort dishes, like crispy sopes with carne asada and a delicious egg-battered chile relleno. The pozole rojo also happens to be pretty good and comes in a dark red broth with plenty of dried chiles, oregano, and garlic coming through. While there’s a good amount of rendered fat in the broth as well, the soup’s pork isn’t too rich and comes as big chunks floating around tons of chewy hominy. We should also mention their homemade tortillas that should 100% make a guest appearance in your pozole-related endeavors.
