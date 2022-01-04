ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

El Atlacatl

By Carlos C Olaechea
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What Versailles is to Miami’s Cuban community El Atlacatl is to Miami’s Salvadoran community: an icon. El Salvador is famous for pupusas, which many historians believe originated in...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

El Chilango Chido Restaurant

Come savor the flavors of Mexico City at El Chilango Chido on Stockton’s Miracle Mile! They feature a tasty modern twist on some old favorite eats and drinks!!
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Naoe

Perfect For: Corporate Cards Fine Dining Special Occasions Unique Dining Experience. Eating in Miami requires a strong bullshit detector. Scams abound. Gold-covered steaks and $300 bottles of vodka that actually retail for $23.99 hide behind corners, whispering “wagyu” into the wind like sirens tempting sailors towards their rocky doom. And Naoe is the kind of restaurant that can trigger a savvy bullshit detector.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

La Michoacana Paleteria

Contrary to what the neighborhood’s name implies, Little Havana is also one of the best places to get Mexican food in Miami, and options extend beyond taquerias. La Michoacana offers some of the best paletas in town. And we’re not talking about the ones stuffed with Nutella and bruleed with a miniature flame-thrower. La Michoacana serves up traditional Mexican-style popsicles in water-based (lighter) and milk-based (richer) options—and La Michoacana has a lot of options. The elote paleta—a popsicle made with milk and sweet corn—will make you rethink corn as being a savory-only thing. The tuna paleta made with water and cactus pear (tuna in Spanish) has a mild and fresh flavor that’s perfect on a hot day. The paleteria is located in a sort of Mexican variety store where you can pick up some basic ingredients as well as a limited selection of tacos and tortas. There are a few tables inside where you can enjoy your paletas, but there’s something satisfying about licking up a popsicle outside under the sun.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Best Cuban Sandwiches In Miami

Ham, roast pork, pickles, mustard, and Swiss cheese between two triangular slices of pressed Cuban bread. Miamians know those ingredients as well as their own social security numbers, or the chorus to Pitbull’s “Culo,” because they are the five building blocks of the most famous sandwich in Miami: the Cuban sandwich. The sandwiches on this guide are proof of just how wonderful those ingredients can taste when prepared right—but there are also plenty of places on this guide showing that a little creativity can be a good thing. These are the best Cuban sandwiches in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Honduras#Cuban#Salvadoran
The Infatuation

Los Pinarenos Fruteria

Los Pinarenos is a Calle Ocho institution, and a classic Cuban-style fruit stand specializing in Caribbean produce, including many fruits and vegetables grown by the owners. Los Pinarenos is also the place to grab some of the freshest juices in Little Havana (just know that it’s cash only). Despite the fact that every restaurant in Little Havana has one of those giant orange squeezing machines, Los Pinarenos’ freshly squeezed orange juice is the best. However, don’t leave without getting the guarapo. The sugar cane is pressed to order, and if you think sugar cane juice is just sugar water, think again. Los Pinarenos’ guarapo is complex, a bit grassy, and even slightly creamy—it’s sugar in its most natural state.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Hook & Master

The last time we stopped by Hook & Master on 2nd Street, it was filled with Union superfans, a few stragglers from the after-work crowd, and a couple talking about why they retired in Philly–we guess they never heard of the PPA. But we’re not surprised about how busy it is, as they have a few dishes that make us feel as good as those times when the conductor skips our SEPTA Key on the regional rail.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Infatuation

The Best Outdoor Bars In Miami

There are days in Miami so pretty that being inside feels like it should be illegal. And on those days, a great outdoor bar can come in handy. This guide has our favorite ones in Miami. These are the bars where sitting outside is the whole point—places that are going to make you look around and mumble a prayer of gratitude that you’ll never have to learn what black ice is. They range from lush patios to sprawling wine bars to waterfront spots that’ll make you drunk dial your accountant and ask if you can afford a boat. Visit one next time one of those perfect days rolls around.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

La Cenaduria

La Cenaduria gives off major “Live Laugh Love” energy with its wall decorations reminding us that life is all about family, friends, and sippin’ hot cacao. But tastes in interior decor aside, this Montebello cafe serves some tasty, straightforward Mexican comfort dishes, like crispy sopes with carne asada and a delicious egg-battered chile relleno. The pozole rojo also happens to be pretty good and comes in a dark red broth with plenty of dried chiles, oregano, and garlic coming through. While there’s a good amount of rendered fat in the broth as well, the soup’s pork isn’t too rich and comes as big chunks floating around tons of chewy hominy. We should also mention their homemade tortillas that should 100% make a guest appearance in your pozole-related endeavors.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Best Pozole In LA

Once December 1st rolls around (or it finally dips below 70ºF), Mexican families can officially ring in the heavily-anticipated pozole season. This hearty meat and hominy stew is a national tradition in Mexico and a dish that’s closely associated with wintertime and the Christmas season. Pozole can come in white, green, and red variations, each with its own unique flavors from its respective fat content, chiles, tomatillos, and choice of protein. Besides being super fragrant and full of exciting textures from its slow-cooked meat and nixtamalized corn, pozole just feels like a warm hug during those “bone-chilling” winter nights in LA.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bar Crispin

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night Drinking Good Wine Drinks & A Light Bite Small Plates. We love London. You love London. And your aunt who maintains that she once saw Hugh Grant on the Metropolitan line loves London. But no matter how much you stan this glorious urban sexy cesspit, there’s no denying that other places are much better at creating a great outdoor dining experience. If you have just risen from your chair / bed / expertly-secured seat on the Central line and started shouting ‘HOW DARE YOU, MY LOCAL PUTS OLD JAM JARS OUT AS DECORATIVE ASHTRAYS IN THEIR GARDEN, HAVE SOME RESPECT’, well we hear you. But might we remind you that there are places out there where pavement terraces buzz with life and blankets and interesting stories of the 60s traded over glasses of excellent wine and cigarettes. Enter, stage right and packing burrata, Bar Crispin.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Best Bars in Downtown and Brickell

There are a lot of things that aren’t very fun in Downtown and Brickell, including but not limited to: rent prices, tow trucks, trying to find parking, and unknowingly pulling onto Biscayne Boulevard right as the crowd from a Heat game is leaving. But there are also some fun things in the two adjacent neighborhoods that won’t make you want to pull out every hair on your head. Like these bars, for example. They’re good drinking options regardless if you just cut your landlord a check or are simply looking for a great cocktail on a Friday night.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Newkirk’s

This counter-serve breakfast and lunch spot in the Mission has fried egg sandwiches down to a science. Case in point: the BEC, a wonderfully gooey work of art that also tastes incredible. The sandwich is simplicity at its finest, made with perfectly-cooked Applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, and an over-medium egg. You can also get fried egg sandwiches with sausage, pastrami, or grilled steak, all between a squishy poppy seed roll. Definitely grab some bright orange, tongue-tingling housemade habanero sauce on the side.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The 12 Most Exciting Restaurant Openings In LA Right Now

This winter in LA has been record-breaking in more ways than one. The news cycle feels like a constant rotation of rain clouds, scandalous Kimye revenge dating updates, and mixed messages from the CDC. But through it all, tons of new restaurants are still planning to reopen, launch new pop-ups, and continue to impress us at new locations. From expert bakers opening full-blown dining projects to beloved chefs making heroic comebacks after year-long closures, it’s bound to be a great year for dining out in LA.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Infatuation

Panchita’s #2

Operating for over three decades at 16th and Valencia, Panchita’s is where to go to sample some of the city’s best pupusas. The menu has over twelve types, including non-meat options like loroco (a kind of flower bud), zucchini, and spinach. Each pupusa is $5 and packed with delicious stuffing and plenty of cheese that oozes out to form crispy edges around the griddled masa. Whenever we head to this counter-service Mission spot, we inevitably end up with one or two revuela—a classic mix of chicharron, bean, and cheese—and then make sure to add an extra serving of Panchita’s fresh curtido on top. Consider the two-pupusas-for-$8 deal, or a combo that comes with fried plantains and beans if you’re looking for a meal that will keep you going well into the next day.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Little Bat

Little Bat is one of those bars that has got that whole modern-Hemingway thing going on. You know, old books lining the shelves, little leather stools, an aura of casual debauchery that can quite quickly descend into actual debauchery thanks to their signature rum punch. A no-brainer for one last drink or dimly-lit birthday drinks, they’re open until 1am most nights and the classic cocktails here really are great. Drink several, briefly contemplate stealing the profound portrait of a Jack Russell by the entrance, then prepare for the inevitable Little Bat hangover. Trust us, the sore head is worth it.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

To-Go Drinks Are Coming Back & More NYC Restaurant News

Between the latest openings and Covid-related disruptions, there’s almost too much to know about New York City’s dining scene right now. We’re here to keep you updated on expansions, closings, and plain old juicy stuff we notice when we’re out doing our jobs. That way you’ll always have something to drop on your friends (because that’s your role in the group text).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Palace Cafe & Dairy

Palace Cafe & Dairy is reminiscent of the old-school Dairy Queens with concrete tables outside, except that Palace Cafe serves Cuban and Dominican food, too. Located right down the street from where the Marlins play, this is a great place to grab a traditional Dominican breakfast of mangu (mashed plantains) with fried salami and eggs (which they serve all day) or a proper Cuban sandwich. But we love the old-school, nostalgic ice cream here even more. You can enjoy a scoop of unnaturally green pistachio ice cream or Barbie Dream House pink strawberry ice cream. Or you can share a banana split with friends on one of those tiled concrete tables under Palace’s awning.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
767
Followers
4K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy