ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Is it ‘now’ for the New York Rangers under Gerard Gallant?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is one question every emerging NHL team asks itself along the road to success: when is "now"?. It’s easily asked but not easily answered. When is a team ready to be defined by more than just its promise?. When is a team ready to be more than...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 1

Related
Newsday

Gerard Gallant says his return to Vegas to face his old team will feel 'different'

LAS VEGAS – Rangers coach Gerard Gallant is an old-school hockey guy. He doesn’t come off as the kind of person who gets overly emotional about things. But he admitted Wednesday that returning to T-Mobile Arena, where the Rangers on Thursday will face his old team, the Vegas Golden Knights, is going to be … different.
NHL
bluelinestation.com

Assessing Gerard Gallant after 34 games

First, let me say his. Gerard Gallant was the the perfect choice to coach the New York Rangers. After three years of David Quinn, the team has a coach who has their back and just let’s them play. He doesn’t get too high or too low no matter what the result. He knows what he is looking for and put it perfectly after the win over Edmonton saying “It’s about 20 guys playing and 20 guys showed up and played hard. ” He’s gotten as much out of this team as he possibly could. Or has he?
NHL
news3lv.com

Gerard Gallant, Ryan Reaves return to T-Mobile Arena Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A couple of familiar faces will be back inside T-Mobile Arena tonight. Former Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant and Knights fan-favorite Ryan Reaves will make their return to The Fortress with the New York Rangers. They arrived Wednesday and got some ice time at...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
K'andre Miller
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Ryan Reaves
Person
Joe Hockey
Person
Joe Micheletti
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#The New York Rangers#Oilers#Stanley Cup#The Washington Capitals#Nhl Video Highlight#Mvp
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
bardown.com

Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy