ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cinema owner in Wales is fined £15,000 for screening Covid conspiracy theory movie after being ordered to close because she refused to check vaccine passes

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A cinema in Wales that was ordered to close after breaking Covid-19 rules has been fined £15,000 after flouting the ban to show a conspiracy theory movie.

The Cinema & Co movie house in Swansea was ordered to close in November after owner Anna Redfern, 45, repeatedly breached Welsh Covid regulations by refusing to check vaccination passes.

At the time, Ms Redfern said on Facebook the rules were 'unfair and killing the entertainment industry' and vowed to 'take a stand' against the new 'discriminatory and unlawful' measures.

Ms Redfern then breached the order and reopened at the start of December to show the 'world premiere' of a film made by conspiracy theorist David Icke's son Jaymie, the BBC reported.

The movie A Good Death makes a series of unfounded allegations against the NHS - including that staff were deliberately killing elderly people.

Ms Redfern was fined £15,000 and handed a 28-day suspended prison sentence on December 14 after admitting contempt of court for failing to comply with the earlier order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MM8Za_0dcSq1du00
Cinema & Co in Swansea was ordered to close in November after owner Anna Redfern (pictured), 45, breached Covid regulations by refusing to check vaccination passes

Ms Redfern had described the film as 'thought provoking', despite the fact it was labelled as 'completely false and 'pernicious' by fact-checkers at the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).

She had told the Icke family it would be a 'pleasure' to show the 'eye-opening' film and to 'disseminate real information'.

Defending her decision, she told BBC Wales: 'Firstly, Cinema & Co does not practise censorship.

'Secondly, caring for my mother at the end of her life and reflecting upon my own mortality, I have given a great deal of consideration as to what constitutes a 'good death' and found the film very thought provoking.'

MailOnline has contacted Cinema & Co for further comment.

After the cinema was ordered to close on November 18, Ms Redfern reportedly reopened the venue on December 1 for a festive screening of Santa Claus: The Movie before showing the conspiracy film four nights later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hmEz_0dcSq1du00
Ms Redfern then reopened Cinema & Co (pictured) to show the 'world premiere' of a film made by conspiracy theorist David Icke's son Jaymie after the first court order
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZcrs_0dcSq1du00
The movie A Good Death makes a series of unfounded allegations against the NHS - including that staff were deliberately killing elderly people. Pictured: Cinema & Co in Swansea

The following week, Ms Redfern admitted being in contempt of court and told the judge that she would comply with the local authority.

Former sports broadcaster David Icke, who claims the Royal family are shape-shifting lizards, was suspended from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube in 2020 after posting a series of Covid-19 conspiracy theories.

The former footballer made controversial unproven claims about the virus on several internet platforms, including one that it is linked to the 5G mobile network.

Facebook said his account published 'health misinformation that could cause physical harm'.

Speaking about Jaymie Icke's film, Callum Hunt, head of research at CCDH, described the film as 'dangerous' and said it is a 'fairly typical piece of conspiracy theory propaganda about Covid'.

He said: 'What is really dangerous about the film that the Icke brothers have put together and put on at this cinema in Swansea is that it is painting hardworking NHS doctors and nurses as deliberately setting out to murder patients strictly in order to push up the numbers of the Covid pandemic, which is a complete reversal of what's actually going on in the NHS.'

Cinema & Co had been ordered to close in November after it announced it would not enforce rules which extended the Covid pass scheme in Wales to cover cinemas, theatres and concert halls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXurU_0dcSq1du00
Ms Redfern (pictured) was fined £15,000 and handed a 28-day suspended prison sentence on December 14 after admitting contempt of court for failing to comply with the earlier order
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUIjO_0dcSq1du00
Former sports broadcaster David Icke (pictured) was suspended from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube in 2020 after posting a series of Covid-19 conspiracy theories

The cinema said that the venue could be closed for a maximum of 28 days after the first court order.

Speaking after her cinema was told to close, Ms Redfern said: 'I'm clearly distraught.

'I'm absolutely overwhelmed by the offers of help and support locally, nationally and even internationally. I have no further comment to make, but I will not be bullied.'

In a social media post, Cinema & Co said: 'Dear Customers. As an independent business, we will not be implementing the nonsensical & unnecessary Covid passports here in Swansea, Wales, as they are unlawful, an infringement of our human rights & discriminate against those exercising their right to bodily autonomy.'

Ms Redfern had claimed that the rules on the entertainment industry in Wales were 'discriminatory'.

She said: 'If this is the hill I am going to die on then this is the hill I'm going to die on.

'I'm standing up for what I believe in, it is not fair by any stretch of the imagination - it is killing the entertainment industry and hospitality is even next - it says so in the rules.

'They keep changing the goal posts, they keep putting up more obstacles and I have a right to earn a living, it puts food on my kids table and I'm a single mum, dealing with all this has been extremely challenging.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Most Covid-stricken anti-vaxxers in intensive care are NOT conspiracy theorists with 'weird views' but ordinary people who have fallen for 'deliberate online misinformation', says Sir Chris Whitty

England's chief medical officer said he has been left 'saddened' by the proportion of unvaccinated patients in intensive care. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Professor Sir Chris Whitty said 'the great majority' of those who were in intensive care and had not been jabbed were 'not anti-vaxxers in the ordinary sense with some really weird ideas' but had been taken advantage of by those seeking to misinform them online.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Cinema & Co flouted ban to show conspiracy film

A cinema that was ordered to close after breaking Covid rules flouted the ban to premiere a film by the son of conspiracy theorist David Icke. Swansea's Cinema & Co was ordered to shut by a judge after boss Anna Redfern breached several Covid regulations. Redfern, 45, was also fined...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Icke
CultureMap Houston

Iranian film A Hero stretches its thin story to the brink

For fans of international films, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi has been a reliably good storyteller. Two of his films – 2011’s A Separation and 2016’s The Salesman – won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film (now named Best International Feature Film), and his other films have been well-regarded and rewarded with a slew of honors.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mother, 29, who refused to get vaccine as she 'wasn't afraid of Covid' dies of virus

A mother who refused to get vaccinated, after posting her opposition to the jab online, has reportedly died from Covid at the age of just 29. As The Sun reports, Bridget Jackson routinely espoused anti-vax views on Facebook, while also critiquing the wearing of face masks in public spaces. The Port Huron, Michigan native was then struck down with the virus in late November, turning to her Facebook friends for advice on “lung exercises” that might help.On 1 December, she then wrote, “Covid sucks”, after previously asking people to pray for her. Three weeks later, Ms Jackson’s sister Danielle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who thought he was ‘hero’ for refusing jab urges people to get vaccine after Covid leaves him in ICU

An anti-vaxxer who thought himself a “hero” for refusing the Covid vaccine is calling on people not to make his mistake. Speaking from his hospital bed, where he now only breathes with the aid of an oxygen mask, Andrew Pugh said he now “wishes he’d had the vaccine” after he was struck down with Covid before Christmas. The 52-year-old was so ill that his family were told that he had a 50/50 chance of surviving after he was rushed into intensive care. Speaking from Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where he is now being treated, Mr Pugh said: “I didn’t get the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinemas#Covid 19 Vaccine#Wales#Conspiracy Theories#The Cinema Co#Welsh Covid#Nhs#Ccdh#Mailonline
Forward

I quit the BBC after 30 years because of antisemitism

There is a joke that English antisemitism is: hating Jews more than is absolutely necessary. On Jan. 3, 2022, I resigned from the BBC, where I have been a freelance broadcaster for over 30 years. I appeared regularly on the BBC World Service and on BBC Radio’s Terry Wogan Show, in addition to countless other news programs. Fifteen years ago, Her Majesty the Queen came to visit Manchester, where I lived. She spent the morning meeting with the Jewish community and other dignitaries. As she shook a local Jewish leader’s hand, she asked, “Is Rabbi YY here?”
BBC
KTBS

Home Alone voted as Britain's favourite festive film

'Home Alone' has been crowned as Britain's favourite Christmas film of all time. The 1990 festive flick that stars Macaulay Culkin topped the poll with 35 per cent of the vote, with 'Elf' (26 per cent) and 'Love Actually' (23 per cent) following in second and third respectively. The new...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Den of Geek

The Tourist: Jamie Dornan’s Best Screen Roles

In most cases, an actor being cast as a character without a name doesn’t signal great things for the career. Nobody’s queuing up for an autograph from ‘woman in lift’ or ‘angry hot dog customer 2’. Jamie Dornan’s lead role in BBC crime thriller The Tourist bucks that trend. In the six-part series, Dornan plays “The Man”, a nameless (at least to begin with) Irishman who loses his memory when his car is forced off the road in the Australian desert. With barely a clue to go on, he has to find out who he is, what’s he doing there, and most importantly, why somebody’s trying to kill him.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Abbie Chatfield reveals the one question every Australian is asking about Covid-19 case numbers - as fears grow the real daily figure could be much higher than reported

Abbie Chatfield has kept on top of the Covid news cycle throughout the pandemic. But the reality star and public health advocate still had one burning question on her mind on Thursday - and she's not the only Australian looking for an answer. She asked her Instagram followers whether positive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Will COVID deaths stay low during the Omicron surge? Data show that current US death rate is HALF that of January 2021 - and experts say ultra-infectious variant 'should be welcomed' because it's driven out deadlier rival strains

While Omicron drives record COVID-19 case increases in the U.S., deaths have stayed relatively low so far - with about 1,300 Americans dying each day in the last week, compared to 2,600 deaths per day at this point in 2021. The variant's inherently milder qualities, combined with high levels of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Hospitals 'are crippled' by 14-day isolation rule for patients: Pressure grows on health chiefs to change 'outdated' Covid quarantine period

Health chiefs were under pressure last night to make urgent reforms to ‘outdated’ Covid isolation rules which force hospitals to quarantine patients for 14 days. Experts warned that hospitals were being ‘crippled’ by the rules, which force patients into two weeks of quarantine even if they are only a close contact of a Covid sufferer.
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Hospital stays for Covid patients have HALVED for most vulnerable cases in Omicron wave in huge boost for struggling NHS as evidence grows that it is a milder disease, new data suggests

The average length of a hospital stay for Covid patients over the age of 80 in the UK has more than halved in a major boost for the NHS, figures suggest. During the third wave, from May 1 last year, over 80s were usually hospitalised for 11 days. But since...
PUBLIC HEALTH
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy