ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington Football Team is set to announce its new name February 2 on live TV 18 months after dropping 'Redskins' following accusations of racism from Native American groups

By Alex Raskin Sports
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Nearly a century after the team's inception and 18 months after dropping 'Redskins' amid pressure from Native American groups, the Washington Football Team is finally ready to settle on a permanent name.

The club told NBC's Today that it will announce the new moniker live during the national morning show's February 2 broadcast.

In September, WFT co-CEO Tanya Snyder, the wife of owner Dan Snyder, confirmed to ESPN that the final eight candidates are Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Redhawks, Commanders, RedWolves, Defenders and Football Team.

But, as team president Jason Wright revealed Tuesday, Redwolves and Wolves are not options due to trademark issues.

'One of the most awesome and powerful aspects of this process has been getting to hear and understand your preferences directly, and we know that many of you loved one or both of these names,' Wright said in a statement.

'We didn't want to go down a route that could be dotted with legal hurdles,' Wright continued. 'The prospect of years of litigation wasn't something we wanted you, our fans, to have to bear as you begin to embrace a new brand.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40pD1A_0dcSq0lB00
Eighteen months after replacing 'Redskins' amid pressure from Native American groups, the Washington Football Team will announce its new name on February 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ac3V7_0dcSq0lB00
Redwolves are among the suggestions put forth by fans of the former Washington Redskins, but team president Jason Wright said trademark issues have disqualified that option 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijkLE_0dcSq0lB00
Protestors rally outside U.S. Bank Stadium before the game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on October 24, 2019 in Minneapolis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cEmwM_0dcSq0lB00
Leah Muskin-Pierret of Washington DC works on signs as part of a Native Americans protest against the Redskins team name before the Washington Redskins play the Arizona Cardinals in Landover MD on December 17, 2017 

The name change serves as a welcome distraction from the team's ongoing 6-10 campaign and recent allegations in the Washington Post that owner Dan Snyder sought to prevent former employees from speaking to NFL investigators who were probing allegations of sexual harassment at the club.

The NFL investigation resulted in a $10 million fine for the WFT and Snyder temporarily stepped down from day-to-day control of the franchise, but details about the league findings have never been revealed despite demands from accusers, attorneys, and fans.

The club is now in its second season as The Washington Football Team (WFT) after the 2020 decision to lose 'Redskins' amid a national crackdown on racism in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of African-American man George Floyd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYG7M_0dcSq0lB00
The name change serves as a welcome departure from the team's ongoing 6-10 campaign and recent allegations in the Washington Post that owner Dan Snyder (pictured) sought to prevent former employees from speaking to NFL investigators who were probing allegations of sexual harassment at the club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oU8FP_0dcSq0lB00
A hand-painted concrete barrier stands in the parking lot of FedEx Field in July of 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D48Sg_0dcSq0lB00
A Washington Redskins fan wears a Native American headdress at a game along with a pig mask, which is a nod to the team's former offensive line, dubbed 'The Hogs'

The club originated in Boston, where then-owner George P. Marshall had wanted to call them the 'Braves' but opted for his second choice due to the existence of the city's National League baseball team, which has since moved on to Milwaukee and Atlanta.

The term's origin is disputed, according to a 2016 Washington Post article, that claims it was first used as a pejorative as early as 1863 in Minnesota.

'The State reward for dead Indians has been increased to $200 for every red-skin sent to Purgatory,' read an announcement in The Winona Daily Republican. 'This sum is more than the dead bodies of all the Indians east of the Red River are worth.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQmWF_0dcSq0lB00
Washington running back Jaret Patterson runs against Eagles on Sunday

By 1898, Webster's Collegiate Dictionary began defining 'redskin' with the phrase 'often contemptuous.'

A 2016 Washington Post poll found that 90 percent of the 504 Native American respondents were 'not bothered' by the team name. Snyder ultimately wrote an open letter, defending his decision to keep the moniker by citing the study.

However, that survey and other similar studies have been slammed by journalists and social scientists as being unreliable.

'The reporters and editors behind this story must have known that it would be used as justification for the continued use of these harmful, racist mascots,' read a statement from the Native American Journalists Association. 'They were either willfully malicious or dangerously naïve in the process and reporting used in this story, and neither is acceptable from any journalistic institution.'

In March of 2020, UC Berkeley revealed a study that found that more than half of its 1,000 Native American respondents were offended by the team name.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that a trademark law barring disparaging terms infringes on free speech rights. Prior to that, the United States Patent and Trademark office had tried to revoke the Redskins' trademark because it was a racial epithet.

The team has shared a look at its 18-month rebranding process on its 'Making the Brand' video series on the team website. The franchise said it has received nearly 40,000 fan submissions from 61 countries and all 50 states of potential new names for the team, from Legends to Wolfpack to Redwolves.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
Whiskey Riff

The Internet Is Dumbfounded After LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He’s From Boston And They Don’t Have Strong Accents

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been quite the quote machine ever since he bailed on Notre Dame and hopped a plane down to the bayou. Between his awkward 7am message to the Notre Dame players, the bizarre (fake) Southern accent that appeared when he landed in Baton Rouge, and his weird dancing to Garth Brooks when they secured top QB recruit Walker Howard, the internet has been roasting Coach Kelly left and right.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Washington Football Team's New Name May Have Been Accidentally Revealed

The Washington Football Team is set to finally reveal its new name and logo next month, but a website may have already spoiled the surprise. CBS Sports reports WashingtonAdmirals.com redirected to the team's official website, WashingtonFootball.com at the time of publication on Tuesday (January 4), nearly a full month ahead of the scheduled naming announcement on February 2.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
The Spun

Report: Released Giants Player Was Falling Asleep In Meetings

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. New York signed Wilson shortly after the 2021 season kicked off. Unfortunately, the latest report from Giants insider Jordan Raanan suggests Wilson’s conduct got him kicked off the team. “Isaiah Wilson released from the practice...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Released Former 1st Round Pick On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released a former first round pick from the 2020 NFL draft. Just a few weeks after the 2021 season kicked off, the Giants signed former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. Wilson had been out of the league since being released by the Miami Dolphins in March – just three days after the team traded for him.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Jemele Hill Responds To Ohio State Message From Cardale Jones

Over the weekend, former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson made a number of serious accusations about his former program and his previous head coach, Urban Meyer. In a series of tweets during and after the Buckeyes appearance in the Rose Bowl, Williamson alleged that Meyer had threatened him and used a photo of the late Trayvon Martin to illustrate the program’s “no hoodie indoors” policy, while he was in charge of the Ohio State program.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#American Football#Native American#Nbc#Wft Co#Espn#Brigade#The Washington Post
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Bill O’Brien News

After being fired from the Houston Texans during the 2020 season, Bill O’Brien quickly found work as an assistant on the Alabama Crimson Tide. But after helping to turn Bryce Young into a Heisman Trophy winner, he’s getting NFL looks again. On Thursday, Jacksonville Jaguars insider Eugene Frenette...
NFL
HBCU Gameday

Former Pro Bowl DB hired at Prairie View

Former University of Miami star and NFL Pro Bowler Bubba McDowell is expected to take over as Prairie View head coach. The post Former Pro Bowl DB hired at Prairie View appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy