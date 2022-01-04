ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos wants to return home and 'doesn't care' if he damages his family's reputation because he feels he's 'done his part' for the country, expert says

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Former King of Spain Juan Carlos wants to return home and does not care about possibly damaging the Royal Family's reputation by doing so, an expert has claimed.

Juan Carlos, 83, who abdicated in 2014 in favour of his son Felipe VI, 53, has been living in Abu Dhabi since summer 2020 after becoming the target of several probes in Spain over his financial dealings.

However, the elderly royal is reportedly hoping to see out his final years home, despite a majority of the Spanish public opposing his return.

Speaking to The Times, Pablo Simon, a professor of political science at Carlos III University in Madrid, explained Juan Carlos 'does not care' whether his actions damage his son and his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXNwe_0dcSpz2g00
Former King of Spain Juan Carlos does not care about possibly damaging the Royal Family's reputation by returning to the country after leaving amid a financial scandal, an expert has claimed. Pictured, Juan Carlos in 2018 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7OtC_0dcSpz2g00
Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 in favour of his son King Felipe VI, pictured with Queen Letizia, 49, during a recent state visit to Sweden 

He added the monarch believes he has 'done his part' for Spain by playing an instrumental role in re-establishing democracy after the death of General Franco in 1975.

'He's indifferent to the possible damage he's doing to the monarchy because he believes he's done his part,' Professor Simon said.

'Knowing that he's only got a few years of life left, he simply doesn't care.'

In December, it was reported Juan Carlos had demanded to move back to Zarzuela Palace, the Spanish royal family's residence in Madrid.

However a readers' poll conduction by the Spanish publication 20 Minutos showed 42 per cent of people did not believe he should come back to Spain. Some 35 per cent were in favour of the royal's return.

In spite of this, the former king still plans to make his move to Spain in the coming year.

Professor Simon said he believed the monarch's only chance of rebuilding his reputation was to explain his behaviour on a televised programme, however, he added this could leave him liable for other legal proceedings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sAZdZ_0dcSpz2g00
Felipe VI and Letizia with Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia in 2006 following the birth of Crown Princess Leonor, ho is now 16 

Juan Carlos is facing three separate criminal probes in Spain.

One is related to the use of credit cards linked to foreign accounts after his June 2014 abdication when he lost his constitutional protection against prosecution as a serving monarch.

Prosecutors are trying to establish if the scandal-hit former king accessed funds deposited in accounts held by a Mexican businessman and a Spanish Air Force official.

Spain has also launched its own investigation based in part on information shared by Switzerland about cash Juan Carlos allegedly received as part of his involvement in a high-speed Saudi Arabia rail contract.

Last month the ex-monarch's lawyer announced he had paid more than POUNDS 600,000 in back taxes with interest and surcharges for the years since his abdication.

Spanish authorities responded by saying they were analysing the tax payments to see if they were 'spontaneous, truthful and complete.'

Juan Carlos' shock departure from Spain at the start of August led to an intense questioning of the country's monarchy led by its left-wing vice-president Pablo Iglesias.

Several interviews by the former king's ex-mistress Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, now living in the UK, have not helped.

She was implicated in the scandal surrounding Juan Carlos' rule after it emerged he had given her a gift of EUROS 65 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qccaz_0dcSpz2g00
Juan Carlos, who is married to Queen Sofia, 81, left Spain in August after it was claimed he allegedly received millions of euros from Saudi Arabia 's late King Abdullah. Pictured, Juan Carlos and Sofia in 2004 

The 56-year-old blonde has claimed he gave her the cash gift because he was 'adamant about taking care of her.'

She also insisted in a TV interview last year Juan Carlos was the 'architect of his own problems' and described his Middle East exile as the 'ultimate defeat.'

Spain's current king, Juan Carlos' son Felipe VI, made a veiled dig at his exiled father and the scandals surrounding his family in his Christmas speech.

He said in a televised address 'ethics are above family ties.'

Juan Carlos, in his letter to Spain's current king Felipe VI announcing his decision to leave his homeland, wrote 'Guided by my conviction I can offer the best service to Spaniards, its institutions and to you as King, I am communicating my decision to move away from Spain.

'It's a decision I am taking with deep feeling but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost 40 years and during that whole time, I've always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown.'

He signed off the letter: 'With affection as always, your father.'

It later emerged he had already left Spain by the time the letter was released by the Royal Household.

His departure sparked mixed reactions, with monarchists and right-wing politicians accusing the government of forcing him into exile and critics of the former king accusing him of an amateur attempt to protect himself and his son from the corruption scandals threatening the future of Spain's dwindling royal family.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Starting the year off in style! Queen Letizia of Spain is stunning in a navy blue dress as she joins King Felipe in Madrid for their first royal engagements of 2022

It's back to work for everyone this week, including Queen Letizia of Spain, who donned a splendid navy dress for her first event of the year. The mother-of-two, 49, turned heads in the number at the traditional Pascua Militar ceremony in Madrid this morning. Wrapped in a short black coat,...
CELEBRITIES
TravelNoire

A Look At Spain’s Controversial Annual Blackface Three Kings Parade

Each year, the evening of January 5 is reserved for a much anticipated parade in Spain where families gather to fill the streets in remembrance of the Three Wise Men— Balthasar, Melchior and Gaspar. What was once a purely religious celebration has now become Spain’s most controversial display of blackface— this is the three kings parade.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
HOLAUSA

Did Queen Letizia get a second piercing on her ear?

New Year, new piercing? Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out for her first engagement of 2022 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The royal mom of two attended the traditional Pascua Militar celebration, where she appeared to show off a second piercing on her left ear. One eagle-eyed royal fan account, CoutureAndRoyals,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Il Divo star Carlos Marin arrives at a funeral home to attend his private wake as she reveals he 'knew he wasn't going to make it' and called her to 'say goodbye' before he died from Covid

Carlos Marin's ex-wife attended a private wake for the singer today and revealed she bid goodbye to the Il Divo star in an emotional video call when he 'knew he wasn't going to make it'. Geraldine Larrosa, who remained very close to the Spanish baritone despite their 2009 divorce, wore...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#King Of Saudi Arabia#Spanish#The Royal Family#Times#Carlos Iii University#General Franco
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
The Spun

Novak Djokovic’s Father Has Warning For Australian Officials

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is currently stuck in a room at Melbourne Airport over a reported issue with a visa and his vaccination status. According to Sunrise On 7, someone in Djokovic’s camp filled out the wrong visa, one that does not allow for a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. Australia has been extremely strict with its vaccination protocols.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic's team releases 'unusual' photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held in isolation after visa bungle

Novak Djokovic's team have shared a bizarre photo from inside Melbourne Airport where the tennis star is being held under police guard due to a problem with his visa. Djokovic was kept in a room by himself without his entourage or phone overnight after touching down late on Wednesday to defend his Australian Open title.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Abu Dhabi
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Royals
Insider

My Holocaust-surviving grandparents were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. 80 years on, I'm one of the hundreds of Jews who have decided to reclaim it in 2021.

My maternal grandparents, both Holocaust survivors, were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. In 2021, I used a specific German law to "restore" my citizenship. I now have a German passport. Since 2016, approximately 7,320 have applied for German citizenship. As my mother and I sat in an...
SOCIETY
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
natureworldnews.com

6000-Year-Old Tomb in England Reveals World’s Oldest Known Family Tree

By using DNA, experts discovered the corpses of 27 household members in an approximately 6,000-year-old tomb. The tomb was discovered in England, indicating five-generation bloodline direct descendants, through one man and four women. The Discovery of 6000-Year-Old-Tomb. The discoveries imply that polygamous marriages existed in the highest reaches of Neolithic...
SCIENCE
marthastewart.com

A Climber Who Found $168,700 Worth of Precious Jewels on Europe's Mont Blanc Will Get to Keep Half

When you go climbing it's expected you'll see some impressive things—babbling brooks, animals in their natural habitat, and scenic overlooks among them. But can you imagine stumbling upon $168,700 worth of jewels while you're out getting a little fresh air? That's the reality for a climber who found a trove of precious stones on Europe's Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps. CNN reports the climber found the emeralds and sapphires while climbing in France in 2013, but it was recently announced in a Facebook post from Chamonix-Mont-Blanc council that he's now been allowed to keep half of the stones.
WORLD
Telegraph

British couple stranded aboard Covid-striken Diamond Princess have booked eight more cruises

No other couple symbolises that unforgettable and devastating first blow that Covid-19 struck on cruise ships more than David and Sally Abel. The Northamptonshire pair became a regular fixture on TV news bulletins as their daily Facebook posts detailed conditions on Diamond Princess after it became the first, and most high-profile, ship to be hit by the virus.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy