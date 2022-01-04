Newcastle close in on a £12m deal for Kieran Trippier with England star set for a medical after skipping Atletico Madrid training to become Saudi owners' first signing since their takeover

Newcastle United are closing in on the £12million signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

The England right-back missed training in Spain on Tuesday morning and is now due on Tyneside for a medical.

Sportsmail understands the Magpies have brokered a deal of £12m plus £3m in add-ons for the 31-year-old, who will become the club’s highest earner with wages of around £100,000 per week.

Newcastle are closing in on signing England right-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid

The £12m signing will be a positive start to the transfer window for co-owner Amanda Staveley

Trippier wants to be closer to his family and is keen on working with Eddie Howe, the Newcastle boss who first signed him for Burnley nearly 10 years ago.

The anticipated arrival of Trippier will represent a positive start to the transfer window for co-owner Amanda Staveley, and the club’s hierarchy believe it will do no harm in encouraging other targets to join the club.

Trippier has been capped 35 times by England and started the final of Euro 2020 this summer. Howe sees him as the type of character to build his team around and has had him at the top of his transfer wish-list since arriving at the club in November.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will have to return with an offer in excess of £30m if they are to tempt Lille into selling centre-back Sven Botman.

There is a feeling the French club are holding out for more money after stating the Holland Under 21 star is not for sale following an initial round of discussions.