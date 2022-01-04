ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle close in on a £12m deal for Kieran Trippier with England star set for a medical after skipping Atletico Madrid training to become Saudi owners' first signing since their takeover

By Craig Hope for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Newcastle United are closing in on the £12million signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

The England right-back missed training in Spain on Tuesday morning and is now due on Tyneside for a medical.

Sportsmail understands the Magpies have brokered a deal of £12m plus £3m in add-ons for the 31-year-old, who will become the club’s highest earner with wages of around £100,000 per week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0CS8_0dcSpy9x00
Newcastle are closing in on signing England right-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mto56_0dcSpy9x00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oToAS_0dcSpy9x00
The £12m signing will be a positive start to the transfer window for co-owner Amanda Staveley

Trippier wants to be closer to his family and is keen on working with Eddie Howe, the Newcastle boss who first signed him for Burnley nearly 10 years ago.

The anticipated arrival of Trippier will represent a positive start to the transfer window for co-owner Amanda Staveley, and the club’s hierarchy believe it will do no harm in encouraging other targets to join the club.

Trippier has been capped 35 times by England and started the final of Euro 2020 this summer. Howe sees him as the type of character to build his team around and has had him at the top of his transfer wish-list since arriving at the club in November.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will have to return with an offer in excess of £30m if they are to tempt Lille into selling centre-back Sven Botman.

There is a feeling the French club are holding out for more money after stating the Holland Under 21 star is not for sale following an initial round of discussions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OfFG_0dcSpy9x00
Trippier wants to be closer to his family and also to work with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Newcastle close on Kieran Trippier deal to kick-start January rebuild

Newcastle are hopeful of completing a deal for England defender Kieran Trippier as they prepare launch their January rescue mission in earnest. The PA news agency understands ongoing discussions between the Magpies, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Atletico Madrid are progressing in encouraging fashion, and reports from Spain on Tuesday suggested the full-back did not train with his team-mates.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sven Botman
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Kieran Trippier
Daily Mail

Transfer news RECAP: Arsenal 'table £46m bid PLUS Lucas Torreira' for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, while Atletico Madrid 'consider' Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta to replace Newcastle bound Kieran Trippier... plus the latest from around Europe

The January window is now open for business in the Premier League and around Europe, with clubs looking to add to their squads as we go into the second half of the campaign. The window will typically opens on January 1 for Premier League clubs, which is also the case in Scotland, Germany and France, but those in Italy and Spain will have to wait until January 3 to make any signings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Kieran Trippier agrees to join Newcastle United as Saudi money triggers January shopping spree at St James' Park

Kieran Trippier will become the first signing of the new Saudi Arabian era at Newcastle United in an excellent start to their transfer window. As revealed by Telegraph Sport, Newcastle were convinced they would be able to sign the England international from Atlético Madrid this week and despite slower than expected progress, a deal with the Spanish club was finally agreed on Tuesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

What the papers sayNewcastle have suffered a setback after having a bid for Lille defender Sven Botman knocked back, according to the Telegraph. A fee of £30million had reportedly been discussed to secure the Magpies a statement signing. Botman is said to be interested in the move, but Lille are determined to keep the 21-year-old Dutchman. The same paper reports Newcastle are also chasing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.The Daily Mail writes Christian Eriksen could move to the Premier League though it is not reported which clubs are interested in the midfielder. The Denmark star suffered a cardiac arrest during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#England#Ons#Newcastle United#Saudi#Magpies#French
FanSided

Atletico Madrid sell Trippier to Newcastle

Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement over English right-back Kieran Trippier. According to the BBC, the Spanish champions agreed to sell Trippier to Newcastle for £13 million. The 31-year-old, who has been an important part of Diego Simeone’s set up, was angling for a move back home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Diego Simeone pays tribute to Kieran Trippier as the defender prepares to depart his Atletico Madrid side and seal a £12m move to Newcastle... admitting he is set to lose a 'very important footballer' in the January transfer window

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone admits he is set to lose a 'very important footballer' in Kieran Trippier ahead of the defender's proposed move to Newcastle. Trippier, 31, has arrived in Tyneside to undergo a medical ahead of his lucrative switch to St James' Park. Sportsmail understands Newcastle have secured...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rayo Majadahonda 0-5 Atletico Madrid: Joao Felix, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann on target as Diego Simeone's men brush aside their third-tier opponents to reach Copa del Rey last 16

Atletico Madrid blitzed Rayo Majadahonda in a five-star display to reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday night. The Spanish champions were heavily expected to brush aside their third-tier opponents at the Wanda Metropolitano, especially when Diego Simeone fielded a strong starting XI containing the likes of Luis Suarez and Thomas Lemar.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Gunners to land Dusan Vlahovic at cut-price deal – thanks to their key bargaining chip giving them an edge over Tottenham

Arsenal are set to bid just £45m for Dusan Vlahovic – considerably cheaper than the £60m fee Tottenham were tipped to pay. That's according to reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim that Arsenal hold a key negotiating chip over their bitter north London rivals, when it comes to securing the Fiorentina man.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Saul Niguez after ‘huge step forward’ in Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel has signalled “a huge step forward” for loan signing Saul Niguez in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Tottenham.Chelsea were forced into a last-minute formation switch after Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante tested positive for Covid-19.Saul stepped up for just his seventh Chelsea start since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in September, operating in a more familiar central midfield role in a 4-3-3 system.And boss Tuchel was left to heap praise on the 27-year-old for finally finding his Stamford Bridge rhythm after almost four months of struggle.“He has digested his experiences here in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'You have to be ready to fight': Hugo Lloris criticises Tottenham for a lack of aggression in Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea but challenged team to turn tie around in second leg

Hugo Lloris said Tottenham failed to show fighting spirit in their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea which left them on the brink of elimination from the Carabao Cup. The Spurs captain was particularly scathing of the way Tottenham started the game, with Kai Havertz giving Chelsea the lead in only the fifth minute at Stamford Bridge after pouncing on a sloppy pass from Japhet Tanganga.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick has made no progress with ‘soft’ Manchester United, Paul Ince claims

Paul Ince has not seen progress under interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and branded his team “soft”.Monday evening’s 1-0 loss at home to Wolves was the first defeat of Rangnick’s fledging reign but, having witnessed a series of questionable performances over the festive period, Ince does not believe the German has taken the club forward since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Asked if there had been progress, the former Red Devils midfielder told Sky Sports: “If I’m being totally honest, then no.“It reminds me of when Ole first took over at Manchester United and he had an easy fixture list –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘publicly undermined’ Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, claims Chris Sutton

Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton. Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer. Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”. The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy