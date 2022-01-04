ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This weekend’s “A Bowie Celebration” will mark Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s 75th birthday

By Gary Graff, special to cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mike Garson has been celebrating the late David Bowie since 2017. And he hasn’t allowed a pandemic to stop the festivities. The pianist -- who played in Bowie’s bands from 1973-2004, the longest tenure of any musician with him -- began with live shows featuring alumni from those...

