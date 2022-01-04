ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wavecrest and MassMutual Ventures Up Investment in Tier1 Financial Solutions to Accelerate Development of Integrated Customer Journeys

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTier1 Financial Solutions (“Tier1”), a leading provider of client relationship management (“CRM”) solutions, AML compliance and fraud prevention solutions, has received new equity financing from a group of investors led by Wavecrest Growth Partners (“Wavecrest”) and MassMutual Ventures. This latest investment in Tier1 will help drive the next generation of connectivity...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Certa Integrates with EcoVadis to Help Company Reach ESG Goals

Partnership Solidifies Certa’s Value in Managing a Sustainable Supply Chain for Organizations. Today, the leading third-party risk management platform, Certa, announced its official partnership with the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, EcoVadis. The integration will allow Certa customers to see the EcoVadis ratings of their third-party suppliers at a glance within one integrated platform.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Real Chemistry Becomes a Veeva Systems Global Content Partner

Company Expands Digital Health and Omnichannel Services for Biopharma and Life Sciences Customers. Real Chemistry, a leading provider of data-driven, tech-enabled communication and marketing solutions for the health care sector, today announced that it is now a Veeva Global Content Partner. Veeva Systems is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry, including the majority of Real Chemistry’s customers.
BUSINESS
Data Center Knowledge

How Pre-Integrated Racks Accelerate Solution Deployment

Enterprises can reduce the amount of time it takes to deploy new solutions from weeks to hours by turning to factory rack integration services. With data center continuing to grow exponentially, Racklive, datacenter division of ASA Computers, has the expertise to evaluate, design and build racks to ensure that solutions are maximized for uptime and productivity.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

RChilli Inc. Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

RChilli Inc. announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that RChilli Inc. provides enterprise-level security for customer’s data secured in the RChilli Inc. System.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massmutual#Customer Retention#Customer Experience#Tier1 Financial Solutions#Wavecrest Growth Partners#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Crm#Satuit#Kyc Aml
martechseries.com

ONSTON Announces ONSTON Metaverse Platform Development Plan for 2022

ONSTON, a new virtual reality metaverse cryptocurrency project that develops ONSTON Metaverse Platform and ONSTON Marketplace, announced the plan for metaverse platform development for 2022. Marketing Technology News:. Using blockchain technology, and building a 3D virtual world by linking VR/AR devices, ONSTON is a cryptocurrency project that will ultimately achieve...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Duck Creek Technologies and Experian Partner on Unique Initiative to Enhance Customer Experience and Insurer Risk Data

Duck Creek Technologies announced that it has entered into a partnership with global information services company Experian which will help general insurance providers in the U.K. market to enhance the quality of their underwriting and claims handling, delivering more detailed risk profiles through enhanced consumer data. The partnership will deliver...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

LucidLink Adds Key Executives to Accelerate Productivity and Collaboration for Remote Content Creators

Storage, enterprise, and cloud technology veterans Umesh Maheshwari, Joel Davis, and Adam Kranitz join the company’s executive team. LucidLink, an innovative SaaS solution delivering high-performance remote collaboration to the world’s largest brands and creative professionals, today announced several key leadership appointments of storage and enterprise technology executives to support the company’s growth. Umesh Maheshwari has been named chief scientist, Joel Davis as vice president of global sales, and Adam Kranitz joins the company as vice president of marketing.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

Sensibill Reaches Significant Client and Company Milestones in 2021

Sensibill, the only customer data platform designed specifically for the financial services industry, today shared highlights from 2021, including notable client wins, technology innovation, and strategic additions to the leadership team. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Victor Potrel, VP of Platform Partnerships at TheSoul Publishing. .@getsensibill celebrates major company...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Informatica Receives Strong Vendor Rating for Strategy, Products, Technology & Methodology from Gartner

Informatica also Receives Overall Positive Rating as a Leader in Enterprise Cloud Data Management. Informatica , an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that it has received a Strong rating in three categories in the 2021 Gartner® Vendor Rating report1. Informatica maintained a Strong rating for Strategy and Products categories and increased its rating in the Technology/Methodology category from Positive to the highest level, Strong. The company also received Positive ratings for its Support/Account Management, Pricing Structure, and Corporate Viability.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

HawkEye 360 Adds Leidos as Investor to Bring Series D Round to $150 Million

Leidos enters into strategic partnership to develop advanced collaborative analytics leveraging HawkEye 360’s unique RF intelligence data. HawkEye 360 Inc., the world’s leading commercial provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, today announced it has added Leidos as an investor and strategic partner in a second close of its Series D round. The $5 million investment from Leidos brings the total value of Series D funding to $150 million. As a strategic partner, Leidos will use its expertise in developing advanced analytics to leverage HawkEye 360’s unique RF geospatial intelligence data.
BUSINESS
SDTimes.com

Creating customer-centric development teams

Customer experience is pivotal to an application’s success, however, many engineering and developer teams are organized in a way that creates pain points for their end users. The problem stems from Conway’s Law, which is a principle stating that an organization’s design and output mirrors its internal communication structure. Often, its execution creates suboptimal, friction-filled customer experiences that do not truly focus on the customer’s problem.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Stagwell (STGW) Completes Acquisition Of Instrument, Fast-Growing Digital Transformation Company

Fully aligns leadership team with Stagwell’s digital growth strategy and supports future of agency as part of the network. Stagwell Inc. announced it has acquired the remaining 49% of Instrument, a leading digital brand and experience innovation company. Founded in Portland, Oregon, Instrument is one of Stagwell’s fastest growing agencies and employs over 400 people working on clients including Nike, Google, Salesforce and Epic Games. Stagwell’s predecessor company, MDC Partners, had acquired 51% of Instrument in 2018.
PORTLAND, OR
martechseries.com

Instaclustr Highlights 3 Key Trends Shaping Enterprise Data Strategy in 2022

ML-powered predictive analytics, data meshes, and strengthening open source communities will be among the most transformative trends affecting how enterprises leverage and benefit from data this year. Instaclustr, which helps organizations deliver applications at scale by operating and supporting their open source data infrastructure, today announced three accelerating trends the...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

iProov Announces $70M Investment from Sumeru Equity Partners

Silicon Valley growth fund provides leader in online biometric face authentication with fuel for rapid growth as demand accelerates. iProov, the world leader in online biometric face authentication, announced a $70 million (USD) growth investment from Sumeru Equity Partners (“Sumeru”). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mark Kilens,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

PrizeLogic Named in “Now Tech: Consumer Data Marketing Services” Report by Independent Research Firm

Incentivized engagement company recognized amongst consumer data marketing service providers. PrizeLogic, the leading incentivized engagement company whose clients include PepsiCo, Molson Coors, Lowe’s and Samsung, today announced its inclusion in Forrester’s Now Tech: Consumer Data Marketing Services, Q1 2022 report. The Forrester report identified consumer data marketing service...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SiteSeer Technologies Partners with PlaceIQ for Deeper Location Intelligence

SiteSeer Pro users now have access to location data from PlaceIQ to inform customer foot traffic, business health, and the places consumers visit. SiteSeer Technologies, creator of SiteSeer Professional site selection software and Void Analysis Pro, has partnered with PlaceIQ, a leading data and technology provider. SiteSeer Professional’s new suite of features powered by PlaceIQ data will offer retailers, chain businesses, shopping center brokers and developers, and economic development professionals insights into where a business’s visitors come from and where else they shop, to evaluate, compare and rank potential sites, shopping centers or competitors.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Prisma Campaigns Announces New Relationship With Sunmark Credit Union

Prisma Campaigns has announced that it is working with Sunmark Credit Union to deliver a personalized digital experience to its members. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Deepak Anchala, Founder and CEO at Slintel. Prisma Campaigns, CUNA Strategic Services’ preferred solution for marketing automation, paired up with Sunmark Credit Union...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Spok Rated as #1 Secure Healthcare Provider Communications Platform for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Voted top-rated secure communications platform by healthcare industry clients in Black Book Industry 2022 Survey. Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. and a leader in healthcare communications, earned top honors for the fifth consecutive year in a survey of healthcare industry clients by Black Book Research on top-rated secure communications platforms.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Rockerbox Measures Over $1.5 Billion in Total Ad Spend in 2021 to Enable Data-Driven Marketing at the World’s Leading DTC Brands

Customer growth, platform innovations and new partnerships propel market momentum in record-setting year. Rockerbox, the leading marketing measurement platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, announced today that 2021 resulted in record-setting growth, including measuring over $1.5 billion in total marketing spend across its customer base. The company now serves over 150 of the world’s leading e-commerce companies, such as FIGS, On, Tracksmith, and Rothy’s.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy