ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Javid defends Covid plan with NHS braced for difficult winter

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3Dgu_0dcSprys00

The NHS is facing significant pressure as it copes with the latest wave of Covid-19 despite hopes that cases should start to drop in the coming weeks.

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference as No 10 admitted that the health service is facing a “difficult time” during a “challenging winter”.

But Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there was nothing in the data that suggested England needed to move beyond the current Plan B restrictions.

“I think Plan B, implementing that, has been the right approach and also being absolutely focused on the vaccination programme,” he told reporters during a visit to a vaccination centre in south London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpHVb_0dcSprys00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Officials in Whitehall are keeping an “extremely close eye” on hospital capacity, with admissions and occupancy “increasing significantly”, Downing Street said.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We’re not seeing that same jump in beds requiring ventilation, which is pleasing, and almost certainly a function of both the nature of Omicron and our successful booster programme.”

He added that the vaccinations and “evidence that Omicron may be milder” means “we are not seeing those huge waves in cases translate into those needing the most serious care that we saw perhaps in previous waves, but that still puts the NHS under significant pressure”.

The latest NHS England figures show 14,210 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital on January 3, including 777 requiring mechanical ventilation.

The Government has stuck with the Plan B measures in place in England – including wearing masks in shops and on public transport and working from home where possible – despite tougher restrictions in other parts of the UK.

It's just too difficult to interpret current mixing trends and what the effect of opening schools again will be

That optimism may be helped by comments from Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, whose data was instrumental to the UK going into lockdown in March 2020, who said infection rates may already be plateauing in London and could fall across the country within weeks.

Prof Ferguson, a member of the Government’s Sage scientific advisory panel, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I would say that, with an epidemic which has been spreading so quickly and reaching such high numbers, it can’t sustain those numbers forever, so we would expect to see case numbers start to come down in the next week, maybe already coming down in London, but in other regions a week to three weeks.

“Whether they then drop precipitously, or we see a pattern a bit like we saw with Delta back in July of an initial drop and then quite a high plateau, remains to be seen.

“It’s just too difficult to interpret current mixing trends and what the effect of opening schools again will be.”

Prof Ferguson said the Omicron variant had not had much time to infect pupils before schools shut for the Christmas break, and a rise in cases is now expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKZAA_0dcSprys00
People queue outside a vaccination clinic at the Glasgow Central Mosque (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, told Sky News it would not be “affordable, sustainable or deliverable” to give regular jabs every six months to cope with waning immunity and the rise of new variants.

“Remember that, today, less than 10% of people in low-income countries have even had their first dose, so the whole idea of regular fourth doses globally is just not sensible,” he said.

Sir Andrew said it may be that future boosters could be targeted at the most vulnerable and it is too early to say whether updated vaccines will be required every year, as with flu.

Downing Street said ministers will also be taking clinical advice and keeping a “very close eye on” the “waning efficacy of second doses and the interplay of Omicron on that as well” as part of a review on whether to make a booster jab a requirement to access a Covid pass.

Elsewhere, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said the staffing situation in hospitals is “almost impossible” as leaders try to manage their resources.

He told Times Radio that, for many, “the most pressing element of all” is the number of staff who are absent due to Covid.

He added that hospital admissions seem to have “perhaps plateaued in London or there may be a second peak after the new year now, but it’s rising across the rest of Britain”.

Meanwhile, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said at least “half a dozen” NHS hospitals have declared a critical incident as they try to respond to Covid.

Morecambe Bay NHS Trust and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust were among those declaring critical incidents.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, public health director for Lancashire County Council, told Today: “Lancashire is beginning to experience what London did at the beginning of last month and, of course, London is better resourced and the infrastructures are well organised compared to other regions, so we are bracing ourselves for a tsunami of Omicron cases in Lancashire.”

Mr Javid said it was a “fast-moving situation” but the NHS was getting “a huge amount of support” to cope with staff absences caused by the wave of coronavirus cases.

As well as volunteers the NHS is also “widely using an emergency list of workers that has been able to develop over the pandemic so far, and then call on clinicians and others that may have retired for example, to come back and help”, he said.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sajid Javid: No further Covid restrictions in England before 2022

The Health Secretary has said no further coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in England before the new year after ministers reviewed the latest data. Sajid Javid said “people should remain cautious” and urged those marking the start of 2022 to consider testing themselves beforehand and to celebrate outside, with the Omicron variant growing so fast that it accounts for 90% of all new Covid-19 cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Shropshire Star

Covid-19: What is happening amid a wave of Omicron cases across the UK?

England has the most relaxed rules in the UK. Boris Johnson has suggested he is set to stick with Plan B measures in England amid increasing numbers of Covid cases, concerns over the return of schools and hospitals possibly becoming overwhelmed. Other countries in the UK have tougher restrictions in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

2.3 million people in UK estimated to have had Covid in week before Christmas

An estimated 2.3 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 23, up from 1.4 million in the week to December 1, which was the highest number since autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics said.Latest data showed in England, 2,024,700 people were estimated to have Covid and in Wales 76,500, in Northern Ireland 47,500, while in Scotland figures reached 135,400. According to the ONS, Covid infections across England increased in all age groups but were the highest among those aged two to six and adults aged 25 to 34 years.Omicron specific infections continued to increase...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Plan B#Public Health England#Uk#Omicron#Government#Imperial College London
The Independent

Covid news – live: Testing rules to be relaxed amid staff shortages as NHS forced to delay surgeries

The government is expected to announce changes to Covid testing rules in England as early as this week, with those who test positive on lateral flows no longer having to complete a follow-up PCR if they do not have symptoms.It comes amid worsening staff shortages across the NHS, as ministers grapple with the safest way to get health staff back into work as quickly as possible after they have become infected with the virus or because they are isolatingAsked earlier when the announcement would be made, health minister Gillian Keegan gave a rough time frame of a few days....
WORLD
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid test supply will be ‘constrained’ for coming weeks, Sajid Javid says

The supply of at-home lateral flow Covid tests will be "constrained" in the coming weeks, the health secretary has said. In a letter sent to MPs on Wednesday evening Sajid Javid said the public should continue to take tests when coming into contact with vulnerable people or doing risky activities.But he admitted: “In light of the huge demand for LFDs seen over the last three weeks, we expect to need to constrain the system at certain points over the next two weeks to manage supply over the course of each day, with new tranches of supply released regularly throughout each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK reports 194,747 new cases as pressure mounts on NHS and hospitals cancel surgeries

The UK has reported a further 194,747 Covid cases in the past 24 hour period as pressure grows on the NHS to cancel surgeries.The number is down from the 218,724 cases reported on Tuesday, although that update included delayed bank holiday data from Wales and Northern Ireland.Another 334 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test, the most recent figures show, and this number includes part of a backlog in data for hospital deaths in England from 1-4 January.A total of 17,276 people were in hospital in the UK with Covid as of 4...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospitals face being ‘overwhelmed’, Javid warns amid soaring NHS staff sickness as Omicron spreads on wards

Hospitals face being “overwhelmed”, Sajid Javid has warned after NHS staff sickness from Covid rose by 50 per cent in one week and the fast-spreading Omicron variant fuels more than 1,000 admissions a day.The health secretary said officials were monitoring data “hour by hour” after new figures showed the Covid infection rates in the UK reaching record levels with an estimated 1.4 million people with the virus.NHS leaders fear the “exhausted” service will struggle to deliver care over winter and warn they are in a “state of emergency.”More than 18,000 staff were off sick with Covid last week, compared...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

No new Covid rules in England before new year - Javid

There will be no further Covid restrictions in England before the new year, Sajid Javid has said. But the health secretary said people should "remain cautious" and celebrate outside on New Year's Eve if possible. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ministers would continue to monitor the data and urged people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS in ‘state of crisis’ as hospitals declare critical incidents and PM warns pressure to last for weeks

The NHS is in a “state of crisis”, leaders have warned, as hospitals across the country declared critical incidents and prime minister Boris Johnson admitted pressures will last for “weeks”.Hospitals and ambulance services across the UK have moved up to their highest alert levels as they grapple with “unprecedented pressure”, with Covid driving staffing shortages at the same time as rising admissions.England and Scotland recorded a combined 157,758 new cases of Covid on Monday, while the number of patients in hospitals across England with the disease reached 13,151 – up from 12,615 on New Year’s Day. No new...
HEALTH SERVICES
buckinghamshirelive.com

Boris Johnson to give another Covid update on Wednesday

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to give a statement on Covid in the House of Commons at 4pm today. Mr Johnson will update MPs on the latest Covid developments and any rule changes planned, reports the Mirror. The statement will come after Mr Johnson meets with his Cabinet, and after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Covid testing in tatters as Sajid Javid blames huge surge in demand

Sajid Javid has told MPs there will be "no quick fix" to the growing Covid testing crisis, with officials warning that the system will be overwhelmed within days. On Wednesday, Mr Javid, the Health Secretary, privately admitted that there was a worldwide shortage of tests. Business leaders have warned of an effective New Year lockdown as workers unable to get tested are forced to stay at home.
WORLD
Telegraph

New Covid restrictions must be 'absolute last resort', says Sajid Javid

Restrictions on freedom "must be an absolute last resort" and the UK must look to "live alongside" coronavirus in 2022, the Health Secretary has said. Sajid Javid said that the omicron wave of infection would "test the limits of finite NHS capacity even more than a typical winter" as reports suggested a work from home order in England could be in place for most of January to slow its spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy