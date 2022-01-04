ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ex-Brighton star Davy Propper retires aged just 30 after falling out of love with football following Prem spell

By Tom Barclay
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
EX-BRIGHTON and Holland star Davy Propper has retired at just 30 after falling out of love with football.

The midfielder left Albion to rejoin PSV Eindhoven in the summer having made just 11 appearances for the Seagulls last season.

Propper has hung up his football boots after falling out of love with the game Credit: Getty - Contributor

Propper was hit hard by the isolation from his family when Covid struck and it affected his motivation.

He had hoped a return to Eindhoven - who sold him to Albion for around £6million in 2017 - would help him rediscover his passion for the game but sadly he has decided to quit.

Propper, who won 19 caps for his country, said: “During the period that I was abroad, I noticed that I slowly lost the pleasure of football.

“I found it extremely difficult to muster the discipline necessary to perform optimally and to let my life completely be determined by the busy football schedule.

“The coronavirus period and the lack of visits from family and friends did me no good then either."

Propper made 121 appearances for the Seagulls and will take time over deciding what to do next.

He added: “I hoped that with my return to the Netherlands, the fun in football would return.

“Unfortunately, that has not turned out to be so easy, partly because I don't feel comfortable in football culture.

“Still, I have adapted to it for a long time and sometimes closed it off. I don't want that anymore and that's why I'm done with it now."

Propper became the Seagulls' record transfer signing when Chris Hughton was the club's manager.

But since then, Brighton have smashed their transfer record several times - and their current most expensive signing is defender Adam Webster who joined the club for a whopping £22m in 2019.

