King and Queen test positive for COVID-19

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden have contracted COVID-19. The Swedish Royal Court announced on Tuesday, Jan. 4, that the royal couple tested positive last night.

“The King and Queen, who are fully vaccinated with three syringes, have mild symptoms and feel well under the circumstances,” the court said in a press release.

“The royal couple has isolated themselves in the home in accordance with current rules of conduct and infection tracking is ongoing,” the court added.

The King, 75, and the Queen, 78, aren’t the first members of the Swedish royal family to test positive for COVID-19. The monarchs’ daughter Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel tested positive in March of 2021, while Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia contracted the virus in November of 2020.