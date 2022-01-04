ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King and Queen test positive for COVID-19

By Alexandra Hurtado
 2 days ago
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden have contracted COVID-19. The Swedish Royal Court announced on Tuesday, Jan. 4, that the royal couple tested positive last night.

The Swedish King and Queen, who are both fully vaccinated and boosted, have tested positive for COVID-19

“The King and Queen, who are fully vaccinated with three syringes, have mild symptoms and feel well under the circumstances,” the court said in a press release.

“The royal couple has isolated themselves in the home in accordance with current rules of conduct and infection tracking is ongoing,” the court added.

The King, 75, and the Queen, 78, aren’t the first members of the Swedish royal family to test positive for COVID-19. The monarchs’ daughter Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel tested positive in March of 2021, while Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia contracted the virus in November of 2020.

Comments / 84

Mikey Pags
2d ago

funny you can tell who's vaxxed here just by the comments..dont.like being called out on the poison..?too bad

Reply(3)
13
JAMFAM
1d ago

Just shows that the vaccine, booster, masks, social distancing, etc. don't work.

Reply(3)
15
