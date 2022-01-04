ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide customers complain of delays to incoming payments

 2 days ago
Nationwide Building Society has apologised after customers complained of incoming payments being delayed.

The society took the decision to queue some payments just after 7am on Tuesday due to the volume of payments coming in on what was the first working day of 2022.

The issues do not affect bulk payments and direct debits and standing orders were working normally, Nationwide added.

People expressed their frustration on Twitter, with one writing: “I’ve been waiting since 9.30 this morning for my money to be transferred from another bank account. Not really on is it.”

Another wrote: “After 11 years I think I need to change banks.”

The delays follow some other issues affecting the society over the festive season.

Another Twitter user wrote: “I can’t believe this has happened again.”

An update posted on Nationwide’s website on Tuesday afternoon said customers waiting for inbound payments do not need to do anything as: “It’s in a queue and will arrive ASAP.”

A Nationwide Building Society spokesperson said: “As a result of extremely high volumes of transactions on the first working day of the year we took the decision to temporarily queue inbound faster payments.

“To put this in context, more than 10 million payments were processed overnight.

“This has been done to ensure we can manage and process those payments, which were taking much longer than normal due to the numbers received.

“We hope to get our systems back to normal and apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of these delays. Members do not need to resend any payments as they will be processed as soon as possible.

“All other services are working normally. Members can continue to use their cards to pay for goods and services, access the internet bank and banking app and withdraw cash from ATMs.”

cwbradio.com

Customers of ProVision Partners Cooperative Will Get Patronage Payments

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Customers of ProVision Partners Cooperative will be getting patronage payments back after the company showed a profit above its expenses during the past year. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the co-op's board approved the payout of $2.6 million to about 4,600 eligible patrons. The distribution is...
INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Forbearance Delays Loan Payments, but What About Interest?

Mass forbearance was triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning in March 2020. However, forbearance is just to tide over temporary financial difficulties, and can't be considered a long-term solution. Article continues below advertisement. In a big win for individuals and households experiencing financial difficulties during the COVID-19...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thedetroitbureau.com

Rivian Delays Worry Customers — And Investors

Rivian will delay by at least a year delivery of its all-electric pickups and SUVs equipped its long-range battery pack, CEO RJ Scaringe advised customers this week. The news came as a disappointment to buyers hoping to equip their vehicles with the Max pack, which the automaker claims can deliver as much as 400 miles of range per charge. But the news also was a setback for Rivian shares, investors already concerned that production snags will slow deliveries of the R1T pickup and R1S sport-utility vehicle.
ECONOMY
Ricky

How do banks earn money?

We all keep our money in banks. In return, banks give us interest in our savings. But have you ever wondered how banks earn money if they give us more money in exchange for us keeping our money with them?
MarketRealist

Does Direct Deposit Hit Your Account on Christmas Eve?

Most people spend a lot during the holidays. You spend money on gifts, groceries for your holiday meals, and other expenses. So, getting paid on time is essential to replenish your funds. On Dec. 24, you might be expecting your paycheck to be deposited in your bank account, but does direct deposit hit on Christmas Eve?
PERSONAL FINANCE
chronicle99.com

IRS Payments 2022: New Surprise Bonus $5,200 Boosts Being Sent Out: Are You Eligible

IRS will issue surprise checks worth $5,200 in 2022; it will be a welcome relief for the beneficiaries across the US. The conclusion of the stimulus checks has affected the financial situation of low-income families. Marca reports the residents of the Navajo Tribe will receive checks worth $2,000, and the minors will receive $600. The onset of January will be a curtain-raiser to more monetary assistance for the citizens and their family members.
PERSONAL FINANCE
newschain

newschain

