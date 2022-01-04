ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities Try (and Fail) to Stop Homeless Shelters from Being Built

By Robert Davis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCities have tried and failed to stop homeless shelters from being developed in their jurisdictions. Meanwhile, the skyrocketing cost of living puts more people at risk of experiencing homelessness. In mid-December, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina ruled that the town of North Wilkesboro’s...

Margaret Jackson

Deaths among Denver’s homeless on the rise

(Denver, Colo.) At least 269 people experiencing homelessness died in metro Denver in 2021, according to a report from the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. However, the coalition believes that the number is low because it’s the third consecutive year that the number could not be cross-referenced with the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office, which reported 168 deaths among people experiencing homelessness between Nov. 1, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021 — up 12%from 2020 and 83% over the last five years.
DENVER, CO
bluemountaineagle.com

Council discusses homeless shelter

Baker City Hall was packed with about 50 people turning out for a City Council work session Wednesday night, Dec. 29 on the topic of potentially opening a temporary warming shelter for homeless residents. Because it was a work session rather than a regular meeting, councilors couldn’t make any decisions,...
BAKER CITY, OR
Following the Money: Where is Rent Relief Right Now?

In a bold but necessary move, the United States government allocated $46.5 billion in rent relief funds to prevent millions of struggling renters from being abruptly evicted. At the time, it seemed the perfect method to combat homelessness by way of eviction. Once the social safety net of the moratorium (which temporarily banned eviction nationwide) was removed, this new net was fastened underneath the American people to prevent them from falling into the desolate state of homelessness.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane: Claims of a homeless shelter in old South Hill Albertsons ‘100% inaccurate’

SPOKANE, Wash – Despite claims made in an email circulating in Spokane Tuesday, the City of Spokane said no one has formally submitted a proposal to turn the former Albertsons site at 37th and Grand into a homeless shelter. Business leader Chud Wendle included the claims in a holiday email sent Tuesday, encouraging people to contact elected officials “requesting we...
SPOKANE, WA
Mission Local

How the city abandoned one homeless shelter with a covid outbreak

As congregate living facilities continue to weather Covid-19 outbreaks, some shelters are quarantining their covid-positive clients in separate rooms, while others without that capacity send clients to city-run isolation and quarantine hotels. One shelter, however, has been barred from this process, and has been instructed by the city to keep...
HOMELESS
kelo.com

Wind farm to be torn down

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Regulators in North Dakota have signed off on a new plan to tear down a wind farm. The Bismarck Tribune reported Wednesday that the Public Service Commission voted 2-1 to approve a new plan to remove 61 turbines on the North Dakota side of the Tatanka Wind Farm.
INDUSTRY
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Missing Person Found Alive Days After Firestorm

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the three missing people at the Marshall Fire in Boulder County has been found alive. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle made the announcement during a news conference about FEMA assistance on Sunday. Pelle said the missing person is a male, however further specifics about that person were not given. Officials say the gentleman was not aware he was reported missing. The man is from Superior. LOUISVILLE, CO – DECEMBER 31: Houses are burned to the ground in the Coal Creek Ranch subdivision in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire on December 31, 2021 in Louisville, Colorado.  (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) With the recent discovery, authorities are now searching for two people; one of whom is a 91-year-old woman from Superior. Edna ‘Nadine’ Turbull’s family spoke with CBS4’s Marissa Armas about their concerns and their efforts to find her. “Our thought right now is to just try to find any information that can give us a glimmer of hope,” said Joseph Henry Turnbull, Nadine’s grandson. “There’s a loving lady out there who wants to be back with her family and we all miss her so very much.”
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
News Radio 710 KEEL

Governor Stuns Louisiana with COVID Omicron News Announcement

Governor John Bel Edwards made news Thursday more for what he didn't say than for what he did. The Governor, addressing Louisianans on the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the COVID 19 virus, was expected by most to reinstate a statewide mask mandate, but stopped short the order, instead asking residents to take extra precautions in an effort to reduce transmission of the virus.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Everything we know about Twelve Tribes ‘cult’ living on land where Colorado fires allegedly began

As investigators continued to probe the cause of devastating fires last week which levelled more than 1,000 structures northwest of Denver and burned 6,200 acres, they were zeroing in on a specific site - which is home to members of a fundamentalist fringe group called The Twelve Tribes.Who are The Twelve Tribes?The Twelve Tribes describes itself on the group website as “an emerging spiritual nation”. “We are a confederation of twelve self-governing tribes, made up of self-governing communities,” the website proclaims. “By community, we mean families and single people who live together in homes and on farms. We are...
RELIGION

