Nonexistent Norman Mailer Book Prompts the Usual “Cancel Culture” Outcry

He was a daddy’s boy; she was a fundraiser for daddy. Can I make it any more obvious? Donald Trump Jr., eldest of former president Trump’s disappointments, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, ex-Fox News host, are engaged and have been for a year, reportedly. This news is more of a coming-out party for her “almost eight-carat” ring. Those in the know knew, but Guilfoyle and Junior kept the engagement a secret from the public—until she made an Instagram post wishing him a happy birthday, with the rock featured on the appropriate finger at a New Year’s event at Mar-a-Lago. Elsewhere in the Instagram photo reel, it appears they even managed to snag a photo op with papa! It was a happy birthday indeed.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO