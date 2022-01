The pandemic has changed the world in many ways. One of the more noticeable is also one of the most surprising. The United States Census Bureau noted that business formation in 2020 showed a massive jump of 24 percent compared to the previous year. According to the New York Times, this growth spurt comes after nearly a decade of business formation being in a slump. The pandemic has shown us that many small businesses don't have the staying power that more giant corporations have had. Yet despite these warnings of small businesses closing down because they can't compete, new companies are being formed almost out of the ether. What is happening to cause the U.S. economy to boom so much, despite all the dire warnings against developing new businesses?

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO