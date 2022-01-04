ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fact Check: Using water on at home COVID-19 tests gives inaccurate results

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
Nasal swabs are seen on the table at COVID-19 testing site in Times Square subway station on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in New York. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

CLAIM: Pouring water on home COVID-19 tests gives a positive result, evidence that they are unreliable or that they are detecting the disease in tap water.

THE FACTS: The virus that causes COVID-19 has not been detected in drinking water. The tests are not made to be used with other liquids, including water, and will provide inaccurate results in those situations. Videos and photos circulating on social media show at-home rapid COVID-19 tests displaying positive results after being doused with water. One TikTok video showing a positive home test after being placed under a running faucet has been viewed more than 10 million times. It has been used to support a variety of false claims across social media platforms. It was unclear what brand of test was used. A post with more than 82,000 likes on Instagram shows photos and a video of several BinaxNOW home tests that have been used with water and have positive test results. Part of the caption reads, “Now it makes me look even deeper, is it the water???” But the videos do not show that the coronavirus is in tap water. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus has not been detected in drinking water. The coronavirus is also not transmittable through water according to the World Health Organization. The clips also do not show that the tests are unreliable. In all these cases, the tests are being used incorrectly. COVID-19 tests are designed to be used in an exact way, similar to any other medical testing devices, said Dr. Nam Tran, the senior director of clinical pathology at the University of California, Davis, who serves on the California COVID-19 testing task force. Running a sample not intended for a test can lead to inaccurate results. “The device was designed to test for a certain thing and as you deviate from what it was designed to do, it will give perhaps sometimes unpredictable results,” Tran said. In the case of BinaxNOW, which is produced by Abbott Laboratories, a user applies a solution called an extraction reagent to the test, swabs their nostril, and places the swab onto the test. If the virus is detected, two lines show up on the testing strip. According to AP reporting, some home tests result in false negatives but it’s rare for tests to mistakenly indicate a positive test result. A spokesperson for Abbott Laboratories confirmed to the AP in an email that the BinaxNOW is not for use with water or any other foods or liquids. Other liquids have different chemical properties and can lead to false results. “Spreading misinformation with deliberate misuse of a medical product during a pandemic is misleading, irresponsible and dangerous to public health,” the spokesperson said.

Joey Batts
2d ago

So does doing according to the directions. I’ve takes three one right after the other. First was negative, second positive, third negative. I went with negative…rule of averages!

Denise Smlth
2d ago

Good question. Since dropping it from the skies would pretty much cover all it needs to. I.E. people, animals, water resources, ground to be absorbed by food, etc. Oh. Did I say that out loud?

Bobby Rivers
1d ago

But but but - "Spreading misinformation with deliberate misuse of a medical product during a pandemic is misleading, irresponsible and dangerous to public health,” the spokesperson said." Isn't that exactly what liberal leadership and liberal media do on the daily? GTFOH.

