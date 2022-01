As the AAA Region 6 girls basketball season ends the first half of its schedule, the Sonoraville High School team is right in the middle of the pack. Head coach Stephanie Caudell’s team has been around the .500 mark most of the season, including in the Region, and they went into Friday night’s Region 6 encounter with Murray County in Chatsworth (details were not available at press time), sitting at 3-3 in the league and in a tie for fourth place with Rockmart.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO