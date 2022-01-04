ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow jumps 331 points on gains in Caterpillar, JPMorgan Chase shares

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago

Shares of Caterpillar and JPMorgan Chase are trading higher Tuesday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow

DJIA,

+0.59%

was most recently trading 331 points higher (0.9%), as shares of Caterpillar

CAT,

+5.35%

and JPMorgan Chase

JPM,

+3.79%

are contributing about 25% of the index's intraday rally. Caterpillar's shares are up $8.46, or 4.1%, while those of JPMorgan Chase are up $6.30 (3.9%), combining for an approximately 97-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Goldman Sachs

GS,

+3.07%

, American Express

AXP,

+3.21%

, and IBM

IBM,

+1.46%

. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth, Home Depot share losses contribute to Dow's nearly 100-point drop

Behind losses for shares of UnitedHealth and Home Depot, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Friday morning. Shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Home Depot (HD) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 98 points (0.3%) lower. UnitedHealth's shares are off $10.63, or 2.3%, while those of Home Depot have declined $8.56 (2.1%), combining for an approximately 126-point drag on the Dow. Nike (NKE) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and IBM (IBM) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#Caterpillar#Jpmorgan Chase Jpm#Goldman Sachs Gs#3 07#American Express Axp#6 59 Point#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
Seekingalpha.com

A Closer Look At JPMorgan's 4.2% Yielding Preferred Shares

In some cases, it makes sense to have a look at the preferred shares issued by banks. While those preferred shares don’t offer the same capital gains potential like the common shares do, they usually do provide a slightly higher dividend yield and the knowledge owning senior equity may be more comfortable as well. In this article, I wanted to have a look at the M-series of the preferred shares issued by JPMorgan (JPM), trading at (JPM.PM). This was a rather sizeable issue with $2B in preferred shares issued, at a preferred dividend yield of 4.2%.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks To Watch In The Coming Week: Tesla, Delta Air, JPMorgan Chase

US equity markets will likely face another volatile week as surging bond yields pressure high growth stocks which have contributed massively to a relentless rally since the pandemic-triggered crash in March 2020. The first five sessions of 2022 produced huge losses for technology and growth-oriented shares as bond yields rose,...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Mid-afternoon market update: Dow gains over 100 points, Aehr Test Systems shares slide

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.32% to 36,351.67 while the NASDAQ fell 0.68% to 14,978.67. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.17% to 4,688.12. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 59,564,110 cases with around 855,840 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 35,226,380 cases and 483,170 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,395,320 COVID-19 cases with 619,730 deaths. In total, there were at least 301,006,860 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,491,880 deaths.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +0.05% inched 0.05% higher to $314.04 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. -0.41%. falling 0.41% to 4,677.03 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.01%. falling 0.01% to 36,231.66. The stock's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

D.R. Horton stock sinks to lead the S&P 500's losers as rising Treasury yields weigh on home builders

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. sank 5.8% in afternoon trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, as the continued rise in Treasury yields and mortgage rates weighs heavily on the home-builders sector. D.R. Horton's stock has now tumbled 11.9% this week, which would make it the biggest weekly drop since it slid 12.9% during the week ended April 3, 2020. Elsewhere, shares of Lennar Corp. dropped 3.9% and Toll Brothers Inc. slid 3.6%, while the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF gave up 3.8%. Also getting hit was home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc.'s stock , which fell 2.5% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used to calculate mortgage rates, rose 4.0 basis points to a 2-year high of 1.773%. The fear is that higher rates could make homes less affordable.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Wall Street expects up to 40% increase in bonuses

U.S. investment bankers are expected to earn larger bonuses at Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Bank of America Corp. , Morgan Stanley , JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. , according to a report Friday by efinancialcareers.com. One JPMorgan Chase executive told the publication that the bank's revenues on some business lines are up 60% to 80%, so most bankers expect a bonus increase of 30% to 40%. Bloomberg and the Financial Times have reported recently that bonuses at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan could be up in the neighborhood of 40% to 50%. The big Wall Street banks typically announce internal bonuses along with their fourth-quarter results, which are due out in the next two weeks. Shares of Goldman Sachs are up 46.5% in the past 12 months, while JPMorgan Chase shares have risen by 31.7%. The two stocks are components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has gained 19.2% in the past 12 months.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

