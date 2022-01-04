Hepsiburada’s Hepsipay Announces Partnership with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Istanbulkart to Bring Ecommerce Experience to a Broader Audience
–New service will enable Hepsiburada customers to pay for goods online by using their Istanbulkart account via their Hepsipay Wallet– Hepsipay, the digital open wallet of leading Turkish e-commerce platform Hepsiburada announced an agreement with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Belbim/Istanbulkart, which will enable approximately 20 million active Istanbulkart users to shop...martechseries.com
