Hepsiburada’s Hepsipay Announces Partnership with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Istanbulkart to Bring Ecommerce Experience to a Broader Audience

Cover picture for the article–New service will enable Hepsiburada customers to pay for goods online by using their Istanbulkart account via their Hepsipay Wallet– Hepsipay, the digital open wallet of leading Turkish e-commerce platform Hepsiburada announced an agreement with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Belbim/Istanbulkart, which will enable approximately 20 million active Istanbulkart users to shop...

