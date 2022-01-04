Hepsiburada’s Hepsipay Announces Partnership with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Istanbulkart to Bring Ecommerce Experience to a Broader Audience

The Shindig Virtual Events Platform enables people to navigate conversations, scan the room, find people of interest easily, and seize the moment to make a connection. Based on its recent analysis of the global virtual events market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Shindig with the 2021 Global Virtual Events New Product Innovation Award. The company’s virtual events platform allows hosts and attendees to conduct ad-hoc, flexible discussions that users can create themselves with whom they want at will. Shindig’s “work the room” networking functionality enables event participants to launch natural conversations with the specific individuals they want to network with and seamlessly add others to these conversations. The Virtual Backstage feature enables admins to prepare speakers and check their audio and video before bringing them onto the stage, averting all the “can you hear me?” moments that mar other virtual event productions. It also enables hosts to open the floor like a town hall and accept questions or contributions from any audience participants of up to several thousand on a first-come-first-serve basis.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO