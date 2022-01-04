ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UA Multimedia Provides Business Updates and Outlines Metaverse Initiatives

Cover picture for the articleUA Multimedia, Inc., a technology holding company and solution provider in the areas of blockchain, cryptocurrency, decentralized finance (DeFi), NFT and metaverse, is pleased to provide business updates and outline its metaverse initiatives for the near term. UA Multimedia is currently focusing on developing its business based on three...

martechseries.com

Exxe Group Launches New Entertainment-Centric Digital Footprint in Metaverse Initiative

Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), (“Exxe” or the “Company”) a diversified fintech company, is pleased to announce it has launched a new digital footprint as part of its Metaverse Initiative. This new Entertainment focus represents some of the most popular and lucrative, interactive activities in the Metaverse. Plus, it represents another integrative layer and diversified complement to the Company’s current fintech-based, digital presence. Exxe leverages its deep experience in music, film, and fashion events, along with its digital communities, to simultaneously showcase interactive entertainment events via physical media and the virtual environment. Exxe conservatively estimating to generate an increase of at least 15% of our revenues from the sales in the content, fashion, music, film, market segments within 12-18 months. The new initiative will be able to strengthen the EXXE Group portfolio and add a significant amount of revenue to our overall business. By featuring leading artists and fashion designers, Exxe is primed to achieve considerable potential revenue and a global reach.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

2021 Proves to be Successful year for CookieHub

Headquartered in Iceland, CookieHub launched in 2018 and its solution is now working with 10,000 domains in more than 30 languages. CookieHub is a complete Cookie Consent Solution, with partners and resellers around the world, that easily integrates with websites. The customizable widget can match effortlessly with your brand and is compliant with cookie laws, including GDPR, CCPA and LGPD.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Mobvista Subsidiary Mintegral Shows 256% Year-On-Year Revenue Increase in Q4 2021

Mobvista Co., Ltd (01860.HK), a global technology platform, issued an announcement stating that the Group’s programmatic advertising platform Mintegral has generated $190.5 million in revenue, representing a 256.34% increase compared to Q4 2020, and 19.04% compared to Q3 2021. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Nick Mattingly, Co-Founder and...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Tokens.com’s Subsidiary, Metaverse Group, Partners with Decentraland to Launch Start-Up Competition

Tokens.com Corp., a publicly-traded company that invests in crypto assets linked to the Metaverse, Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”), and Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”) today announces that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has partnered with GDA Capital, RENOVI, and Decentraland to launch the first of its kind buildathon competition for architects, 3D designers and developers.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Metaverse and DAOs to Rise to Prominence in 2022: Raj Chowdhury

Raj Chowdhury, founder, and CEO of HashCash Consultants pins his hopes on Metaverse and DAO to drive decentralization. Blockchain pioneer and founder of HashCash Consultants, Raj Chowdhury, expresses his views on the developments in the crypto space; analyzing the trends from the past year and predicting those of the current year.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Real Chemistry Becomes a Veeva Systems Global Content Partner

Company Expands Digital Health and Omnichannel Services for Biopharma and Life Sciences Customers. Real Chemistry, a leading provider of data-driven, tech-enabled communication and marketing solutions for the health care sector, today announced that it is now a Veeva Global Content Partner. Veeva Systems is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry, including the majority of Real Chemistry’s customers.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IBM Watson Advertising Brings AI-Driven Weather Analytics to AWS Data Exchange

IBM Watson Advertising and The Weather Company offer AWS Data Exchange users access to weather data and insights to inform marketing strategies. IBM Watson Advertising (NYSE: IBM) today announced the availability of data from The Weather Company, an IBM Business, on AWS Data Exchange, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform. The AWS Data Exchange allows businesses to easily find and subscribe to third-party data in the cloud.
SOFTWARE
Deadline

Scott Rosenberg, Key Senior Exec At Roku, To Exit Streaming Company

Major streaming provider Roku has announced that one of its top execs, platform chief Scott Rosenberg, plans to depart the company in the spring after a nearly 10-year run. In an announcement, company founder and CEO Anthony Wood said Rosenberg is “ready for his next professional challenge.” Rosenberg’s current title is SVP and GM of Platform Business. He has risen through the ranks since joining the company as VP of advertising and business development. Along with building a New York-based sales organization, he played a key role in the company’s IPO in 2017. A ubiquitous presence at industry conferences and upfront events,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

LogMeIn Announces CEO Transition

Mike Kohlsdorf appointed as CEO to drive next phase of growth. LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based solutions such as LastPass, GoToConnect, GoToMeeting and Rescue, announced that Mike Kohlsdorf will join the company as CEO, succeeding Bill Wagner, who decided to step down after nine years with the organization. Under Wagner’s leadership, LogMeIn expanded to become one of the top 10 largest scale SaaS companies and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement. Wagner will support Kohlsdorf in an advisory capacity through the end of the month to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fuze Releases Platform Updates to Strengthen Evolving Hybrid Worker Needs

Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced platform updates built to deliver enhanced communication and collaboration, as well as streamlined workflows for Fuze users and administrators in the expanding hybrid workforce. These upgrades include new Fuze Contact Center features, as well as updates to Fuze’s Microsoft Teams integration, Fuze’s Call Flow Manager, and emergency services for workers.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Rockerbox Measures Over $1.5 Billion in Total Ad Spend in 2021 to Enable Data-Driven Marketing at the World’s Leading DTC Brands

Customer growth, platform innovations and new partnerships propel market momentum in record-setting year. Rockerbox, the leading marketing measurement platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, announced today that 2021 resulted in record-setting growth, including measuring over $1.5 billion in total marketing spend across its customer base. The company now serves over 150 of the world’s leading e-commerce companies, such as FIGS, On, Tracksmith, and Rothy’s.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Nuance Earns Top Spot in Opus Research 2022 Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Report

Nuance named as market leader with Nuance Gatekeeper accurately authenticating voiceprints faster than any other vendor. Nuance® Communications, Inc. today announced it was named the market Leader in Opus Research’s 2022 Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Report.1 Nuance Gatekeeper, a cloud–native biometric security solution that authenticates legitimate persons and detects fraudsters wherever and however they engage with brands, was recognized for its product completeness and flexibility, ranked highest among the 21 vendors evaluated in the report.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

LucidLink Adds Key Executives to Accelerate Productivity and Collaboration for Remote Content Creators

Storage, enterprise, and cloud technology veterans Umesh Maheshwari, Joel Davis, and Adam Kranitz join the company’s executive team. LucidLink, an innovative SaaS solution delivering high-performance remote collaboration to the world’s largest brands and creative professionals, today announced several key leadership appointments of storage and enterprise technology executives to support the company’s growth. Umesh Maheshwari has been named chief scientist, Joel Davis as vice president of global sales, and Adam Kranitz joins the company as vice president of marketing.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Panaya appoints Avi Rosenfeld as General Manager for ForeSight, Panaya’s Change Intelligence platform for Salesforce

Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence for SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce today announced the appointment of Avi Rosenfeld as General Manager (GM) for ForeSight line of business, Panaya’s solution for the Salesforce domain. Avi will join the company’s Executive Leadership team and report to David Binny, Panaya’s CEO.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Stagwell (STGW) Completes Acquisition Of Instrument, Fast-Growing Digital Transformation Company

Fully aligns leadership team with Stagwell’s digital growth strategy and supports future of agency as part of the network. Stagwell Inc. announced it has acquired the remaining 49% of Instrument, a leading digital brand and experience innovation company. Founded in Portland, Oregon, Instrument is one of Stagwell’s fastest growing agencies and employs over 400 people working on clients including Nike, Google, Salesforce and Epic Games. Stagwell’s predecessor company, MDC Partners, had acquired 51% of Instrument in 2018.
PORTLAND, OR
martechseries.com

SPLASH LAUNCHES NEW VIRTUAL AND HYBRID SOLUTION FOR EVENT MARKETERS

Splash Studio supports live streaming, a full suite of engagement tools, fully automated integrations, and more. Splash, an event marketing technology company that enables businesses to develop in-person, virtual, and hybrid event programs, has introduced a new product for more easily designing and executing events. Splash Studio delivers new live streaming and attendee engagement capabilities and — in combination with Splash’s industry-leading core event marketing tools — creates the best-in-class hybrid, virtual, and in-person event platform.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Sensibill Reaches Significant Client and Company Milestones in 2021

Sensibill, the only customer data platform designed specifically for the financial services industry, today shared highlights from 2021, including notable client wins, technology innovation, and strategic additions to the leadership team. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Victor Potrel, VP of Platform Partnerships at TheSoul Publishing. .@getsensibill celebrates major company...
BUSINESS

