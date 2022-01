Archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie) is probably going to regret taking a new job in this new Netflix supernatural thriller. As shown in the official trailer for Archive 81, Virgil Davenport (Martin Donovan) hires Dan to restore videotapes damaged in a fire. But there’s one hitch, he explains. “Because the materials are so fragile, they can’t be moved, so you’d be doing the work at our remote research facility. Creating this archive, putting this puzzle together, it would mean the world to everyone who lost someone in that fire.” Sounds simple enough, right?

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO