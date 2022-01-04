ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 90 years on top, GM is no longer the No. 1 automaker in America

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp outsold General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, marking the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales since 1931.

Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, compared to 2.218 million for General Motors, the automakers said Tuesday.

GM’s U.S. sales were down 13% for 2021, while Toyota was up 10%. For all of 2020, GM’s U.S. sales totaled 2.55 million, compared with Toyota’s 2.11 million and Ford’s 2.04 million.

Robert Maser
4d ago

Toyota have a lot of factories all over the United States. the pickup that Toyota has is made in Texas 95% of the parts are made in the United States. they are cheaper and last longer. the American people that work for Toyota has voted down the union several times. Toyota takes good care of its workers.

134
allen taylor
4d ago

and rightfully so, GM quality has been awful for years, the only electronic component on a GM guaranteed to work is the check engine light

70
LutherM
4d ago

Toyota just makes better cars now. GM soldout to China while they fell under in the US market. They took the bailout money and took operations to China to diversify. Japan in my view is a good partner modern day especially their cars. China now offers the mustang locally built. Nothing wrong with trading but GM shouldn't have taken US bailout money for expansion in China

53
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2024 Ram 1500 EV Will Be Worth The Wait

This was a big week for General Motors. Despite its decision to drop out of the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), GM's online-only reveals were hugely successful, specifically the Chevrolet Silverado EV, due in 2023. Ford also had a big week following the announcement of doubling F-150 Lightning production to meet surging demand. America is ready for fully electric pickup trucks. But what's the status regarding Detroit's third major truck maker and its truck? The Ram 1500 EV, according to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares remains on schedule to launch in 2024.
CARS
State
Washington State
gmauthority.com

German Military Truck Spotted Testing Near General Motors Milford Proving Ground

GM Authority spy photographers have caught a highly interesting vehicle being transported in the vicinity of the General Motors Milford Proving Ground. These exclusive GM Authority photos show a German Rheinmetall Defence military truck being transported on the back of a large flatbed trailer in Oakland County, Michigan. This truck was spotted near the GM Milford Proving Ground – a potential sign that this behemoth was being worked on or evaluated by the automaker’s growing military arm, GM Defense.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Toyota to be crowned top automaker in USA

Toyota is about to become the leading automaker in the U.S. for the first time, based upon the number of vehicles sold, overtaking General Motors. This shift is another sign that U.S. automakers have lost their dominance in their home market. GM's sales trailed Toyota's in the first nine months...
BUSINESS
#Gm#United States#Detroit#Vehicles#Japanese#Toyota Motor Corp#General Motors Co
corpmagazine.com

Toyota Tops U.S. Auto Sales for 2021, Ending GM’s 90-Year Streak

General Motors had a long, successful run as the country’s top-selling automaker. In 2021, though, that run came to an end. Toyota Motor dethroned GM last year, ending a run that began in 1931. GM reported vehicle sales of 2.2 million in the U.S. in 2021, down nearly 13%...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

US: Ford Sold Over 27,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs In 2021

Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong. Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to...
ECONOMY
KING 5

Soaring used car prices hurting small dealerships in western Washington

SEATTLE — Low supply and high demand are causing an unprecedented spike in used car prices as the ongoing threat of COVID-19 continues to have an impact on small businesses. “We've been in business for over four years, and it is a family-owned business,” said Marianna Baghdasaryan, who helps run J & A Auto Sales in Bellevue. “We try to provide a wide variety of cars from your more luxurious Mercedes and Porsches to just regular Toyota Camrys.”
BELLEVUE, WA
CarBuzz.com

Ford Dominates America's 2021 Truck Sales War

The Ford F-Series is an American icon. The Blue Oval has no intention of letting its full-size truck lose that status, hence the arrival of the F-150 Lightning BEV. It's time to embrace a zero-emissions future. Reservations are already hovering at around the 200,000 mark and climbing. Ford wants to make sure everyone who wants one will get one following its recent announcement to double production. Meanwhile, the combustion-engined F-Series lineup has managed to thrive in this semiconductor chip shortage world.
CARS
Reuters

Ford posts 7% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported a 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. vehicle sales on Wednesday, as the automaker struggled to deliver its cars and trucks due to lingering supply-chain bottlenecks and a global chip shortage. The Detroit automaker sold 1,905,955 vehicles in 2021, ending up behind...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
UPI News

GM introduces Chevy Silverado EV to rival Ford F-150 Lightning

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- General Motors revealed its new Chevrolet Silverado EV on Wednesday during a virtual Consumer Electronics Show. The electric pickup rivals the Ford F-150 Lightning which was revealed in May. The 2024 Silverado has an expected 400-mile range on a full charge and uses GM's Ultium Platform.
CARS
Cheddar News

Toyota Unseats GM as Top U.S. Automaker for First Time

For the first time in 90 years, General Motors has officially been dethroned as the top car seller in the U.S. after Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles last year. Paulina Likos, an investing reporter at U.S News & World Report, said that the Japanese auto giant's 2021 success is linked to its large stockpile of semiconductor chips that allowed it to continue producing vehicles while others lagged behind. Likos noted that both GM and Toyota noted that this is unlikely to be a long-term trend and pointed to both automakers' push to become EV leaders. "I think what's great in this EV market is that there are so many different competitors, and certainly both GM and Toyota are trying to be leaders in this space," she said.
BUSINESS
AFP

Chrysler brand to become all-electric in 2028

Chrysler, an iconic American auto brand, plans to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2028, the company now owned by Stellantis announced Wednesday. "The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, providing a peek at the dynamic design, advanced technologies and seamless connectivity that will characterize the full-electric portfolio we plan to reach by 2028," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO. While Wednesday's announcement only concerns the Chrysler brand, parent company Stellantis previously announced plans to investment 30 billion euros in electrification and software through 2025.
CARS
The Verge

Chevy Silverado EV revealed: GM’s best-selling truck goes electric

The Chevy Silverado, one of the top-selling pickup trucks in the US, is going electric. General Motors CEO Mary Barra unveiled Chevy’s answer to the Ford F-150 Lightning during a virtual presentation at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. GM hopes that the plug-in pickup’s familiar nameplate will help it lure Silverado owners and other truck fans to the world of zero tailpipe emissions.
CARS
