Public Safety

Second man charged over death of teenager Amber Gibson

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
A second man has been charged in connection with the death of teenager Amber Gibson, whose body was found in a park after she was reported missing.

Police Scotland said on Tuesday that a 43-year-old man had been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Last month, Amber’s brother Connor Gibson appeared at the same court charged with murdering and sexually assaulting her as well as attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The 19-year-old made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.

Amber, 16, left her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at about 9.15pm on Friday November 26 and was reported missing later that night.

Her body was discovered in the town’s Cadzow Glen park at about 10.10am the following Sunday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
