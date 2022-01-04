ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMD releases new laptop chips, taking aim a business computers

By Stephen Nellis
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday released a new line of central processors for laptops, including ones aimed at taking market share from rival Intel Corp in the world of corporate PCs.

AMD has overtaken Intel’s former lead in making the fastest chips for most Windows-based laptops, helping to push its market share to 22% in the third quarter of last year.

The new Ryzen 6000 chips, announced at the start of the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, are aimed at keeping that momentum.

AMD said Tuesday that PC makers plan to use its chips in 200 different laptop models this year, up from 150 the year before.

It announced a deal with Lenovo Group Ltd to supply chips for a new laptop model called the ThinkPad Z, a pricey machine aimed at corporate users, a market where Intel’s market share has been slower to erode.

AMD said that Asustek Computer Inc, Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc will also introduce machines that use the new chips. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by Richard Pullin)

Reuters

Reuters

