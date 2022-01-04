Robotics Summit & Expo Call for Presentations – DEADLINE JANUARY 7th

Take intelligent delivery service to a new level with the Pudu Robotics FlashBot smart delivery robot. Engineered for hotels and office buildings, it uses cutting-edge technologies to transfer goods from one location to another. It can even take an elevator ride without any human supervision. Moreover, this smart delivery robot is perfect for carrying hotel amenities across different floors to customers. Or use it to send a phone from one room to another for a coworker. This is all possible thanks to IoT technology, which transmits operating instructions between FlashBot and other devices in the building. Furthermore, it features cameras and customized LiDAR navigation technology to avoid low and suspended obstacles as well as people. Finally, at the end of the day, it detects when its battery is running low and automatically charges itself.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO