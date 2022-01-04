ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Robotics Summit & Expo Call for Presentations – DEADLINE JANUARY 7th

roboticsbusinessreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWTWH Media invites you to submit a session abstract to be considered for presentation at the Robotics Summit & Expo, to be held May 10-11, 2022 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The Robotics Summit & Expo focuses on the technical issues involved with the design, development, manufacturing...

www.roboticsbusinessreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
nevadabusiness.com

Neurable CEO Presents at CES Digital Health Summit 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev.—Neurable CEO and founder Dr. Ramses Alcaide will participate in a health technology panel at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 6, 2022. The panel, entitled “Gaming Health”, is part of the Digital Health Summit at CES. “Brain health technology has never...
LAS VEGAS, NV
investing.com

Hyundai Presents Boston Dynamics Robots As Part Of The Metaverse

Carmaker Hyundai (KS: 005380 ) today shared its vision for pioneering the use of robotics in both the real world and metaverse at CES 2022. The concept of the metaverse, essentially a virtual social space, gained traction in 2021. The metaverse is a network of always-on virtual environments in which...
TECHNOLOGY
roboticsbusinessreview.com

Mobile Robot Fleets: Deployment, Management, Scaling & Optimization – Webinar Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have proven to deliver real business value as they autonomously navigate operational environments while carrying some type of payload or sensor package. As a result, a rapidly growing number of companies have deployed AMRs in their warehouses and distribution centers on a trial or project basis, with many now considering larger, more strategic, AMR rollouts. As these firms bring on additional AMR systems, they often face deployment, management, scaling and optimization challenges. In this webinar, attendees will learn about common AMR adoption issues and how they can be addressed and overcome.
TECHNOLOGY
roboticstomorrow.com

How Automation and Robotics Will Be Used in 2022

Automation and robotics are changing the world. What will their impact be in 2022? The last couple of years have seen a rising interest in and need for technological solutions in many industries. Whether driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages or supply chain troubles, countless organizations are looking for ways to use robotics and automation to improve their business model.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Robot#Design#Wtwh Media
roboticstomorrow.com

Opinion: EU AI Act Will Stifle Robotics Innovation

Q&A with Esben Østergaard, CEO | REinvest Robotics. The short version is I am a robotics nerd and inventor. I co-founded Universal Robots, which was acquired by Teradyne, and was an early investor in Mobile Industrial Robots. After a great run with Universal Robots, we started REInvest Robots to...
TECHNOLOGY
roboticsbusinessreview.com

Voyant Photonics Secures $15.4M for Novel, Chip-Scale, LiDAR Solution for 3D Machine Perception

The target markets for the Voyant solution include the automotive, robotics, drone and automation sectors. According to Voyant representatives, developer kits are now available for select customers on the company’s waiting list. Novel Solution. The Voyant silicon photonics technology – where data is transferred among computer chips by optical...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Massage Robotics wants you to come and be touched by a robot - if that's your thing

Somewhere in Las Vegas, a pair of robot arms are gently massaging a human being at CES 2022 -- and we're calling it innovation. California's Massage Robotics gave consumers a first look at the fascinating massage therapy technology at this year's great gadget showcase, a product which it introduced late last year. As the name implies, this is a massage system that doesn't rely on humans. Instead, the table uses a pair of robotic arms that look quite similar to the ones Universal Robotics sells to partners for a variety of tasks (Massage Robotics hasn't confirmed this). Massage, however, is not one we anticipated.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Pudu Robotics FlashBot smart delivery robot provides safe and reliable room deliveries

Take intelligent delivery service to a new level with the Pudu Robotics FlashBot smart delivery robot. Engineered for hotels and office buildings, it uses cutting-edge technologies to transfer goods from one location to another. It can even take an elevator ride without any human supervision. Moreover, this smart delivery robot is perfect for carrying hotel amenities across different floors to customers. Or use it to send a phone from one room to another for a coworker. This is all possible thanks to IoT technology, which transmits operating instructions between FlashBot and other devices in the building. Furthermore, it features cameras and customized LiDAR navigation technology to avoid low and suspended obstacles as well as people. Finally, at the end of the day, it detects when its battery is running low and automatically charges itself.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
TechCrunch

Consumer Robotics Show

For robotics, consumer has been an exceedingly difficult nut to crack, for reasons of pricing, scalability and the general unpredictability of operating in uncontrolled environments. In much the same way that the robotic vacuum has long been the main exception to that rule, robotic vacuums have been the one consistent feature at the show over the past decade-plus.
ELECTRONICS
ourquadcities.com

John Deere to introduce new self-driving tractors later this year

Like the growing trend of self-driving cars, John Deere is taking a big leap into self-driving tractors. During a press conference Tuesday at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas, Moline-based Deere revealed a fully autonomous tractor that’s ready for large-scale production. The machine combines Deere’s 8R tractor, TruSet-enabled chisel plow, GPS guidance system, and new advanced technologies, a company release said Tuesday, noting the autonomous tractor will be available to farmers later this year.
AGRICULTURE
suasnews.com

bitsensing’s to Participate in CES 2022

Showcasing the Revolutionary 4D Imaging Radar Solution, AIR 4D, to Transform Autonomous Driving. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 28, 2021 – bitsensing announced that it will be attending CES 2022 in Las Vegas, held from January 5th to 8th, 2022. bitsensing will be showcasing its 4D imaging radar solution AIR...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Public to Meet Beomni Humanoid Robot at 2022 Consumer Electronics Show

Beyond Imagination, in conjunction with Zero Gravity Corporation (ZERO-G), will be showcasing its cutting-edge “Beomni” humanoid robot at the January 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. This will be the first time the robot has been shown to the general public. “I’ve been involved and taken ZERO-G flights with Dr....
ELECTRONICS
cgmagonline.com

EK Presents the Next Generation of Liquid Cooling at EK EXPO CES 2022

EK®, the leading premium liquid cooling solutions manufacturer, willbe virtually and physically present at CES 2022, the world’s biggest tech show. The event, held in Las Vegas, will be the perfect platform for EK to showcase some of the latest liquid cooling products and collaborations to tech enthusiasts from around the world.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

DRONEDEK To Demo Its Smart Mailbox At CES In Las Vegas

DRONEDEK Corporation, one of the first companies in the world to patent a smart mailbox designed for secure drone delivery, will demonstrate its device at CES – the most influential tech event in the world. “We’re gearing up for what we think will be exceptional opportunities to showcase our...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

LG will show off new transparent TVs at CES 2022

LG is a pioneer when it gets to displays, and it was among the first companies to demo a transparent display panel a few years ago. LG Display, separate from LG Electronics, will display (pun intended) more transparent TVs at the CES 2022 event. The company will showcase the OLED Shelf, Shopping Magazine Showcase, Show Window, and Smart Window products.
ELECTRONICS
The SOLIDWORKS Blog

Deadline Extended for The Top Ten List Submissions- Voting Begins January 7th

We would like to sincerely thank everyone who has submitted an idea to The Top Ten List – 3DEXPERIENCE World 2022 3DSwym Community! We have enjoyed reading all your ideas and seeing the engagement between users. To give you all a bit more time to submit your ideas, we are extending the idea submission period until Friday, January 7th. See this blog post for more information on how to submit an idea.
TECHNOLOGY
prweek.com

CES Health 2022: Wellness, work-from-home gadgets set to soar

This week marks the first time in two years that the Consumer Technology Association is holding its annual CES event in person in Las Vegas. And while the organization had initially planned to stage its usual full-blown shindig, the relentless spread of Omicron put a damper on the event, prompting Meta, T-Mobile, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and others to retreat to virtual-only participation.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy