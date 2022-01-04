ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball lottery: No winner for Monday’s drawing; jackpot rises to $570 million

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
There was no grand prize winner in Monday’s Powerball lottery jackpot, setting up a $575 million prize for the game’s next drawing.

The jackpot’s cash value, which has rolled over each drawing since the first week of October, will be worth $409.3 million.

Monday’s winning numbers were: 02-13-32-33-48 and the Powerball was 22. The drawing’s Power Play multiplier was 2.

The next drawing for Powerball is Wednesday night.

The odds of a single ticket winning in Powerball is 1 in 292 million.

Eagle 106.3

You Could Win 610 Million With Powerball Tonight

A growing Powerball jackpot, estimated at $610 million is getting people excited about winning some serious money. You are only six numbers away from some life-changing winnings. This is actually the seventh-largest jackpot behind the 1.5 billion jackpot from the drawing from January 2016. Arguleader had this to say about tonight's jackpot drawing.
LOTTERY
